The Chi-Hi boys tennis team dropped a close 4-3 matchup with Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference match at Chi-Hi on Thursday.
The Cardinals split their singles matches before taking one of three doubles contests.
Sean Martin had a strong day in No. 1 singles getting the win 6-1, 6-0 over Eau Claire North’s Thomas Rose. Eli Marticorena added a singles win for the Cardinals at No. 2 (6-2, 6-4) over Chase Danaldson. Martin and Marticorena moved to 3-1 on the season.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mitch Vanyo and Nick Mason needed a third set but they topped the Huskies group of Alex Johnson and Carter Jaenke 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
The victory pushed Vanyo and Mason to a 2-2 record on the year.
“We had been trying different combinations but feel moving forward we have the right players in the right place,” Chi-Hi coach Brian Flynn said.
Aldler Kranich and Jacob Reese at No. 3 doubles pushed Eau Claire North’s Gavin Gamroth and Ty Thompson to a third set (5-7, 6-4, 3-6) but the Chi-Hi duo ultimately fell.
Owen Gehl and Russ Zylstra in the No. 2 doubles slot for Chi-Hi dropped their match (2-6, 0-6) to Sam Poli and Andrew Gammroth.
Zach Rohde at No. 3 singles fell to Tyler Stokke (3-6, 5-7) and CJ Rislove at No. 4 singles dropped his match to Isaac Lashley (0-6, 2-6).
Chi-Hi plays at an invite hosted by Eau Claire North on Saturday before hosting a nonconference match with Osceola on Tuesday.