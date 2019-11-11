Four football players have been named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Region team for the 2019 season.
Bloomer senior wide receiver Leif Iverson, Stanley-Boyd sophomore wide receiver Cooper Nichols, Lake Holcombe/Cornell junior running back Tate Sauerwein and Gilman senior defensive lineman Brad Copenhaver were named as all-region picks in their respective regions.
The WFCA’s all-state teams will be announced next Monday.