BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville football team eclipsed 300 yards on the ground in a 21-18 Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over Glenwood City on Friday.
"I am proud of the way our guys fought the whole game. Glenwood came out and hit us in the mouth the whole game," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said.
Boyceville (2-1, 1-0) led the entire game as Brendan Sempf carried the ball for an eight-yard score with 4:13 left in the game to extend the lead to 21-12.
Sempf had 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Boyceville offense. Logan Knudtson added 115 yards and a score on six attempts as the Bulldogs rushed for 339 yards in the victory.
"I thought Brendan Sempf and Logan Knudtson probably had their best games of their careers running the ball," Roemhild said.
"I thought at times our offensive line really held their own and opened up some good holes for our backs to run through. We still aren't clicking the way that I would like, but that will come with time."
Connor Sempf completed 4-of-8 passes for 48 yards passing.
Boyceville continues conference play with a trip to Elk Mound on Friday.
"We are 2-1 overall and have reached a lot of goals that haven't been reached in Boyceville for a while," Roemhild said. "We got our first win in over a year, we got our first conference win in over a year, and we got our first home win in over a year. But we can't be satisfied with that. More than that we can't be satisfied with our execution during those wins."
Mondovi 48, Elk Mound 0
At Mondovi, the Mounders were shut out by the Buffaloes in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener for both teams.
Chase Rhude completed 6-of-13 for 76 yards for the Mounders (1-2, 0-1). Ben Health caught four passes for 68 yards.
Elk Mound struggled on the ground as the duo of Blaze Todd and Avery Kaanta carried the ball 21 times for 27 yards.
Mondovi (3-0, 1-0) quarterback Carter Johnson was 7-of-10 for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0
At Neillsville, the Vikings were shut down by the Warriors in a nonconference contest.
Noah Albricht was 7-of-17 for 44 yards passing for Colfax (0-3). Mitch Harmon carried the ball 22 times for 46 yards and Cole Kiekhafer totaled 31 yards on three attempts. Ryan Albricht caught three passes for 28 yards.
Colfax will host Mondovi on Friday in its conference and home opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.