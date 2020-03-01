Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Colfax defeats Phillips to win Division 4 regional title

COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team got a dominant effort on both ends of the court in a win 75-47 victory over Phillips on Saturday to win a Division 4 regional title.
No. 1 Colfax plays No. 2 Unity in the sectional semifinal in Chetek on Thursday.
The Vikings (21-3) jumped out to a 32-19 advantage at the break and continued their strong play with 43 second half points.
Rachel Scharlau had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Kameri Meredith added 21 points with 11 boards and Madison Barstad scored 16 points.
No. 4 Phillips (17-7) was led by 25 points from Jada Eggebrecht.
Arcadia 59, Elk Mound 32
At Arcadia, the Mounders had their season come to an end at the hands of the Raiders.
Elk Mound ends its season with 18-6 record and will graduate seniors Hailey Blaskowski, Sophie Cedarblade and Taya Schaefer.
Top-seeded Arcadia plays No. 2 Prescott in a sectional semifinal.
Friday
Elk Mound 51, Adams-Friendship 38
At Elk Mound, a big second half helped the Mounders push past Adams-Friendship in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup on Friday.
"We battled through a poor shooting night and some issues taking care of the basketball. I was proud of the girls," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "We are looking forward to playing in the regional final."
Elk Mound outscored the Green Devils 29-19 in the second half after taking a three point lead into the break.
Taya Schaefer led the Mounders with 17 points. Hailey Blaskowski added 13 and Kallee Rhude scored 11.
Kayleigh Lent led No. 5 seed Adams-Friendships (13-9) with 10 points.
Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24
At Colfax, the Vikings routed the Lakers in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest.
Taylor Irwin, Kameri Meredith, Madison Barstad and Marissa Harmon all scored nine points as the Vikings (20-3) had no problem with the eighth-seeded Lakers.
Rachel Scharlau added eight points and Saville Wilson score seven.
Shell Lake (8-12) was led by seven points from Addie Schroeder.
River Falls 63, Menomonie 48
At River Falls, the Mustangs were defeated by the top-ranked Wildcats in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup.
Menomonie trailed by two at the break but then River Falls (20-3) outscored the Mustangs 40-27 after halftime to advance to Saturday's regional final against New Richmond.
"The girls put forth a heck of an effort," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said, "came up short but so proud of the girls and what they accomplished this year. They came a long ways and got better and better"
Helen Chen connected on four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points for Menomonie (9-15). Shelby Thornton added eight and Emma Mommsen scored five.
Kylie Strop had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats with Abby Doerre adding 17.
Menomonie graduates seniors Olivia Steinmetz, Rachel Dietrich, Emily Schwartz and Shelby Styer.
"We are gonna lose some seniors that are amazing people," Harmon said, "but they continued and enhanced the culture we have been building these past years. They showed our younger girls what Menomonie basketball is about and how the standard that we hold ourselves to doesn’t change. I was very fortunate to work with this group and have special place in my heart for them."
Unity 65, Boyceville 25
At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs had their season come to an end at the hands of the second seeded Eagles in a Division 4 regional semifinal game.
Boyceville ends the season with a 8-16 record and the Bulldogs will graduate five seniors in Emma Ouellette, Naomi Hillman, Megan Hintzman, Tyra Kostman and Ana Evenson.