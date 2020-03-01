Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Colfax defeats Phillips to win Division 4 regional title

"The girls put forth a heck of an effort," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said, "came up short but so proud of the girls and what they accomplished this year. They came a long ways and got better and better"

Helen Chen connected on four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points for Menomonie (9-15). Shelby Thornton added eight and Emma Mommsen scored five.

Kylie Strop had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats with Abby Doerre adding 17.

Menomonie graduates seniors Olivia Steinmetz, Rachel Dietrich, Emily Schwartz and Shelby Styer.

"We are gonna lose some seniors that are amazing people," Harmon said, "but they continued and enhanced the culture we have been building these past years. They showed our younger girls what Menomonie basketball is about and how the standard that we hold ourselves to doesn’t change. I was very fortunate to work with this group and have special place in my heart for them."

Unity 65, Boyceville 25

At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs had their season come to an end at the hands of the second seeded Eagles in a Division 4 regional semifinal game.

Boyceville ends the season with a 8-16 record and the Bulldogs will graduate five seniors in Emma Ouellette, Naomi Hillman, Megan Hintzman, Tyra Kostman and Ana Evenson.

