A new prep football year is here which means another season of the Chippewa Herald’s prep football picks with Brandon Berg, Travis Nyhus and the fans. Remember you can vote on each week’s prep, college and pro games from noon on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday at chippewa.com.
Holmen at Chi-Hi
Chi-Hi;Chi-Hi;Chi-Hi
Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell
N/SS;N/SS;N/SS
Somerset at Bloomer
Bloomer;Bloomer;Bloomer
Mercer/Butternut at New Auburn
New Auburn;New Auburn;New Auburn
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Regis;Regis;Regis
Stanley-Boyd at Altoona
Stanley-Boyd;Stanley-Boyd;Stanley-Boyd
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Augusta
LH/C;Augusta;LH/C
Thorp at Westby
Westby;Westby;Westby
Gilman at Laona-Wabeno
Gilman;Gilman;Gilman
Where will we be at? The Chippewa Herald will be covering a pair of Friday night matchups as well as one on Saturday. Brandon Berg will be covering Holmen at Chi-Hi and Travis Nyhus will be at the Somerset at Bloomer matchup. On Saturday, Brandon will be back at Dorais Field as McDonell hosts Northwood/Solon Springs. For all the stories, scores, stats, photos, video and more from the first week of the prep football season, check chippewa.com throughout the weekend. For a full recap of the action, check out Monday’s edition of The Herald.
