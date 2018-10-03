WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi volleyball team earned a nonconference win over the Red Raiders in four sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-22) on Tuesday.
Lacey O’Donnell lead the Cardinals with a team-high 12 kills and 23 digs.
Sophie Heller had a team-high 29 digs and Lydia Steinmetz recorded 12.
Steinmetz tallied all 39 assists for the Cardinals.
Caelan Givens totaled 11 kills and Bayleigh Crawford added six.
O’Donnell and Steinmetz each had three aces.
Chi-Hi (18—9) returns to Big Rivers play on Thursday when they travel to River Falls.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0
At Hayward, the Blackhawks remained unbeaten in Heart O’North Conference action with a sweep (25-10, 25-10, 25-11) of Hayward.
Chloee Swartz had a team-high 11 assists and Aspyn Arendt totaled 10.
Grace Post lead the Blackhawks with 13 kills along with adding five digs.
Jessica Barr had seven kills, a team-high five aces and five digs. The Blackhawks scored 12 aces in the contest.
Bailey McConaughey had 13 digs to lead Bloomer.
Bloomer returns to action on Saturday in a Heart O’North event in Cumberland.
Eau Claire Regis 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Orioles were defeated in straight sets (22-25, 18-25, 11-25) in a Western Cloverbelt match.
Arianna Mason lead the Orioles with eight kills and nine digs.
Lily Hoel tallied five kills along with three blocks.
Stanley-Boyd is at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.