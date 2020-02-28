1-27 Prep Roundup: Skillings wins opening matches

MADISON — Menomonie’s Sam Skillings won his opening matches of the Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Skillings (26-1) was back in action for the semifinals of the 182-pound weight class on Friday evening. Check dunnconnect.com for updates from the tournament for all county wrestlers.

The senior pinned Wauwatosa West/East’s Simon Doyle in three minutes, 52 seconds in the opening round before a pin of Burlington’s Qwade Gehring in 5:54.

At 285 Girard Jones was defeated by a 6-3 decision in his opening match by Tomah’s Hayden Larson. The junior ended his season with a 20-5 record.

Boyceville’s Josiah Berg (35-4) got an opening round win Friday in Division 3 at 120 by earning a 13-6 decision over Jericho Helser of Shiocton. Trett Joles (44-1) won 18-7 over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk in his opening match at 182.

Nate Stuart (30-15) lost his first match at 126 by a 4-3 decision to Cael Large of Ozaukee, while Ira Bialzik (25-19) was defeated by Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter by a 24-9 technical fall.