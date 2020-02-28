1-27 Prep Roundup: Skillings wins opening matches

MADISON — Menomonie’s Sam Skillings won his opening matches of the Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Thursday.
Skillings (26-1) was back in action for the semifinals of the 182-pound weight class on Friday evening. Check dunnconnect.com for updates from the tournament for all county wrestlers.
The senior pinned Wauwatosa West/East’s Simon Doyle in three minutes, 52 seconds in the opening round before a pin of Burlington’s Qwade Gehring in 5:54.
At 285 Girard Jones was defeated by a 6-3 decision in his opening match by Tomah’s Hayden Larson. The junior ended his season with a 20-5 record.
Boyceville’s Josiah Berg (35-4) got an opening round win Friday in Division 3 at 120 by earning a 13-6 decision over Jericho Helser of Shiocton. Trett Joles (44-1) won 18-7 over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk in his opening match at 182.
Nate Stuart (30-15) lost his first match at 126 by a 4-3 decision to Cael Large of Ozaukee, while Ira Bialzik (25-19) was defeated by Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter by a 24-9 technical fall.
In Division 2 action, Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer each lost their opening round matchups. Best (46-2) was defeated by a 5-2 decision at 132 by Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge and Rothbauer (43-4) lost by a 3-0 decision at 152 to Lodi’s Colton Nicolay.
Rothbauer, Best, Berg, Joles and Skillings were all in action again on Friday after press time. Check dunnconnect.com for the latest.
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40
At Elk Mound, the Mounders concluded the regular season with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Ben Heath had 14 points to lead Elk Mound (12-10, 9-5). Blaze Todd added 11 and Cade Hanson scored nine.
Logan Knudtson led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs (4-17, 3-11), while Walker Retz scored 11.
The Mounders and Bulldogs begin postseason play on Tuesday. No. 7 seed Elk Mound opens Division 3 play by hosting No. 10 Adams-Friendship, while Boyceville is a No. 11 seed in Division 4 and the Bulldogs play at No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Spring Valley 55, Colfax 44
At Colfax, Spring Valley doubled up the Vikings in the second half of a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
At halftime Colfax led by five, but the Cardinals outscored the Vikings 32-16 after the break.
Cole Seehaver had 15 points to lead the Vikings (12-10, 9-5). Zach Rindy added 10 and Ed Hydukovich scored seven.
Spring Valley (17-5, 11-3) was led by 16 points from Tyler Bowman.
Colfax is a No. 7 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and the Vikings host No. 10 Shell Lake on Tuesday.