The Bloomer softball team had a trio of players selected to the Heart O'North All-Conference first team for 2019.
Seniors Rilee Luzinski and Kenadi Poirier were joined by sophomore Emily Kuehl on the 11-player first team.
Freshman Calley Olson and junior Sammy Buchholtz were named to the second team for the Blackhawks and juniors Ashley Poirier and Shanelle Ruf were honorable mentions.
The Blackhawks finished the season at 20-7 and as co-champions of the conference with Northwestern. Bloomer won a Division 3 regional title before falling in the sectional final to Prescott.
Heart O'North All-Conference
First Team—Emily Kuehl, sophomore, pitcher, Bloomer; Lauren Green, senior, pitcher, Cumberland; Allison Luoma, sophomore, pitcher, Northwestern; Rilee Luzinski, senior, catcher, Bloomer; Ellie Rieper, junior, catcher, Cumberland; Brooke Ogren, junior, catcher, Northwestern; Kenadi Poirier, senior, infield, Bloomer; Payton Nyhus, junior, infield, Cumberland; Mackenzie Correll, senior, infield, Northwestern; Tayva Plasch, junior, infield, Northwestern; Kezleigh Vacho, senior, outfield, Ladysmith.
Second Team—Calley Olson, freshman, pitcher, Bloomer; Maggie Reisner, junior, pitcher, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Emily Romportl, freshman, pitcher, Spooner; Tory Anderson, senior, catcher, Northwestern; Phoebe Jerome, sophomore, infield, Barron; Madeleine Schofield, sophomore, infield,, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Madison Haas, sophomore, infield, Chetek-Wyerhaeuser; Kara Romportl, junior, infield, Spooner; Sammy Buchholtz, junior, outfield, Bloomer; Karsyn Jones, junior, outfield, Northwestern; Kennedy Nelson, junior, outfield, Bloomer.
Honorable Mention—Isabelle Ericksen, junior, infield, Barron; Ashley Poirier, junior, infield, Bloomer; Emma Erickson, senior, infield, Cumberland; Kennedy Sprenger, sophomore, infield, Hayward; Soile Doyle, sophomore, infield, Hayward; Rikki Saletri, senior, infield, Spooner; Shantelle Ruf, junior, outfield, Bloomer; Brea Lundsten, sophomore, outfield, Hayward; Delay Herbes, senior, outfield, Ladysmith; Brecken Oswskey, junior, outfield, Northwestern.
Player of the year—Allison Louma, Northwestern.
