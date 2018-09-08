Boyceville was able to redeem themselves against Chetek-Weyerhauser after losing a close game to them the previous week. Unfortunately, Boyceville wasn’t able to grab a second win for the week after facing off against Amery.
Boyceville vs. Chetek-Weyerhauser
Boyceville went 3-2 against Chetek-Weyerhauser on Tuesday after losing to them the previous week. The set scores were 18-25, 25-15, 9-25, 25-19, and 15-11.
“This was a great win for us. After losing a close match to Chetek-Weyerhauser last week in Fall Creek, it was great to turn around and win the match Tuesday in their home gym. It truly was a back and forth match in a very hot and humid gym,” said Boyceville volleyball coach Keri Peterson.
After going 1-1 in the first two sets, Boyceville lost a disappointing third set.
“I’m very proud of how the team battled back in the fourth set, after losing 9-25 in the third. Nothing really seemed to go our way in the third set, but the girls stayed focused and intense through the fourth set to win that set, forcing Chetek-Weyerhauser to play the fifth set. That mindset continued into the fifth set, helping us get the win. This game gave us the needed confidence to prove that we can stay competitive to the end of the match and come out on top,” said Peterson.
Many Boyceville players contributed to the team’s success with multiple players coming off the bench to play.
“Our team wanted this win. It was a true team effort, with several kids coming in off the bench making plays. Taylor Grambow was outstanding at the net, putting down 14 kills. Hannah Johnson contributed 10 kills and dug the ball 11 times for the team. Tyra Kostman played smart on the net, finding holes on the floor to help us score,” said Peterson.
After their successful rematch against Chetek-Weyerhauser, Boyceville traveled to Amery on Thursday for their second game of the week.
Boyceville vs. Amery
Boyceville lost 3-1 to Amery on Thursday. The set scores were 24-26, 10-25, 25-22, and 9-25.
“Set one was a back and forth game. We played good defense and found holes in their defense making opportunities to score. “We were up near the end of the set by two and in the last three points of the match. We just couldn’t put it away,” said Peterson.
Boyceville struggled to get passes to their setters to get any offense going in sets two and four.
“I give Amery credit. They have a couple of girls who are very good hitters that are tough to defend,” said Peterson
After losing badly in set two, Boyceville came back in set three and won 25-22. “We were able to string some serves together and force Amery to make errors,” said Peterson
“If we could have pulled out the win in set one, it may have made a difference for us in set two. As a team, we have to be able to pick ourselves up when we’re down by six or seven points and get back in the game. We’re proving that we can compete with teams, but we have to focus and finish the close sets,” said Peterson
Boyceville returns to their home court on Sept. 10 to face off against Cumberland and Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.