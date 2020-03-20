Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Skillings, Fenton, Jones named to Big Rivers All-Conference first team

Menomonie wrestlers Sam Skillings, Andrew Fenton and Girard Jones were each named first team Big Rivers All-Conference for their performances during the 2019-20 season.

Skillings took third place at the WIAA Division 1 individual tournament at 182 pounds. The senior overcame a semifinal loss to earn two straight victories and cap his prep career with the Mustangs. It was his second top-three finish after finishing runner-up as a junior.

The senior was 26-2 this season and finished with a career record of 140-16 while being named to the conference’s first team in all four seasons. Skillings will wrestle for the University of Minnesota next year.

Fenton ended his senior year with a 17-5 record after he suffered an injury and was unable to attempt to return to the state tournament after finishing sixth at 285 as a junior.

Jones was 20-5 this season and he also earned a spot at the state tournament where he lost his first match. The junior won a regional championship at 285 before coming in second at sectionals to qualify for state.

Kellan Aure and Jaylen Wright both received second team honors. Aure (31-9) was a sectional qualifier in his freshman year at 132. He won a regional championship before coming in fourth at sectionals.