Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Skillings, Fenton, Jones named to Big Rivers All-Conference first team

Menomonie wrestlers Sam Skillings, Andrew Fenton and Girard Jones were each named first team Big Rivers All-Conference for their performances during the 2019-20 season.
Skillings took third place at the WIAA Division 1 individual tournament at 182 pounds. The senior overcame a semifinal loss to earn two straight victories and cap his prep career with the Mustangs. It was his second top-three finish after finishing runner-up as a junior.
The senior was 26-2 this season and finished with a career record of 140-16 while being named to the conference’s first team in all four seasons. Skillings will wrestle for the University of Minnesota next year.
Fenton ended his senior year with a 17-5 record after he suffered an injury and was unable to attempt to return to the state tournament after finishing sixth at 285 as a junior.
Jones was 20-5 this season and he also earned a spot at the state tournament where he lost his first match. The junior won a regional championship at 285 before coming in second at sectionals to qualify for state.
Kellan Aure and Jaylen Wright both received second team honors. Aure (31-9) was a sectional qualifier in his freshman year at 132. He won a regional championship before coming in fourth at sectionals.
The senior, Wright, finished in third place at regionals to qualify for sectionals. He ended his season at 27-5.
Evan Harper (126) and Josh Boyette (170) were both third team selections. Harper qualified for sectionals after placing third at regionals and he finished his freshman season with a 15-11 mark. Boyette was 21-16 in his sophomore season and he finished fifth at regionals.
All-Big Rivers ConferenceFirst Team—Ross Kaz (31-11), Chi-Hi; Ethan Schermiztler (30-9), Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Johnson (30-10), Eau Claire North; Leo Draveling (39-10), Hudson); Peter Hansen (40-9), Hudson; Jacob Hansen (33-12), Hudson; Hank Gierke (36-13), Hudson; Andrew Fenton (17-5), Menomonie; Sam Skillings (30-3), Menomonie; Girard Jones (20-6), Menomonie; Carter Paulson (38-5), Rice Lake; Vitto Massa (39-7), River Falls; Miles Longsdorf (36-11), River Falls; Tyler Haydon (36-11), River Falls.
Second Team—Austin Smith (31-11), Chi-Hi; David Hughes (29-12), Chi-Hi; Henk Boese (18-15), Eau Claire Memorial; AJ Henn (28-16), Hudson; Jacob Fanning (23-16), Hudson; Ben Steltzner (26-16), Hudson; Ryan Rambo (29-15), Hudson; Kellan Aure (32-11), Menomonie; Jaylen Wright (28-6), Menomonie; Carter Schulz (35-12), Rice Lake; James Hampton (30-11), River Falls; Owen Larson (24-11), River Falls; Cooper Andrea (28-12), River Falls; Garett Borth (30-12), River Falls.
Third Team—Taylor Pahl (19-8), Chi-Hi; Daniel Moucha (25-16), Chi-Hi; Christian Franchuk (21-15), Eau Claire Memorial; Ian Johnson (17-18), Eau Claire Memorial; Carson Duerkop (15-21), Eau Claire North; Dean Nash (21-15), Eau Claire North; Riley Steltzner (18-19), Hudson; Bryce Hunsberger (19-20); Matthew Feia (26-18), Hudson; Joey Sullivan (15-22), Hudson; Evan Harper (15-11), Menomonie; Josh Boyette (21-16), Menomonie; Jacob Sirek (23-13), Rice Lake; Marcus Cudd (20-9), River Falls; Aidan Peterson (19-20), River Falls; Gabe Glaubitz (29-16), Gavin Kohel (29-18), River Falls; Travis Moelter (23-20), River Falls.