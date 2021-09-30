Prevea Health to take appointments for COVID-19 boosters

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA recommend Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, and with support from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea Health is now accepting appointments at locations across Wisconsin for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations for the following groups:

• People 65 years and older

• All residents in long-term care

• People aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional settings, including front line essential workers and health care workers:

o First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

o Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

o Food and agriculture workers

o Manufacturing workers

o Corrections workers

o U.S. Postal Service workers

o Public transit workers

o Grocery store workers

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination can only be administered to those whose primary vaccination series was the Pfizer vaccine, and only at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Prevea Health also continues to offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised patients and community members, which was announced in August.

Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to a receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, additional COVID-19 doses or any COVID-19 vaccination. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There is no cost for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccinations or COVID-19 vaccinations in general.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine

