The following babies were born to local parents or have local grandparents.

April 5, 2018

Bill and Caitlyn McElroy, Chippewa Falls: Lincoln Samuel McElroy, male. Grandparents are Patty and Tom McElroy, Mary Patt and Kevin Weeks, Greg and Heather Hinke and Jill and Dave Romans

June 23, 2018

Annie and Ethan Weeks, Glenwood City: Rylee Patricia Weeks, female. Grandparents are Patty and Tom McElroy

July 5, 2018

Michelle Strasburg and Travis Bogumill, Chippewa Falls: Ryker Edward Bagumill, male.

July 11, 2018

Randi Hoeck and Milton Paul, Cadott: Myles Martin Hoeck, male.

Emily and Charles Mabie, Chippewa Falls, Milo James Mabie, male.

July 12, 2018

Dane and Hailey Krajewski, Chipepwa Falls: Koa John Krajewski and Keen Daniel Krajewski, twin males.

July 13, 2018

Stephanie and Jared Faherty, Chippewa Falls: Madison Jean Faherty, female.

July 16, 2018

Nathan and Courtney Mudrick, Chippewa Falls: Harrison Buelow Mudrick, male.

July 17, 2018

Jordan and Jacquelyn Johnson, Chippewa Falls: Declan William Johnson, male.

July 18, 2018

Mykayla and Jonathan Sygulla, Osseo: Josie Diane Sygulla, female.

July 19, 2018

Benjamin and Krystle Zakrzewski, Chippewa Falls: Ruth Marie Zakrzewski, female

July 20, 2018

Sierra Murphy and Kyril Kiutukcief, Chipepwa Falls: Hudson Edward Kiutukcief, male.

July 21, 2018

Cassaundra Greene and Mitch Mandelert, Chippewa Falls: Tristyn James Mandelert, male.

