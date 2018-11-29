Friday, Nov. 30
Santa Bingo: 6 to 9 p.m., Rick’s Halfway Hall, 319 N Main St, Cadott. Please come join us for some FUN! Rick’s Halfway Hall, North Main Street. Visit with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. Cookie decorating and crafts for the kids. Bingo to start at 7 p.m. $5 card/15 games. Christmas trivia and prizes between games. Karen, cadottbooyadays@gmail.com, 715-828-6004. $5 http://www.cadottbooyadays.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 715-723-1146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome! Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 715-723-1146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
