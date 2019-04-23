Wednesday, Apr. 24
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Menomonie Community Garden Registration OPEN: 8 a.m. The Community Garden is accepting applications for garden plots for the 2019 season. Take a look at our website to learn about the garden. Applications are on-line. Mary L, menomoniecommunitygarden@gmail.com, 715-952-5637. varies by size plot http://www.menomoniecommunitygardens.com.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Free Legal Clinic: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Thursday, Apr. 25
Ojibwa Ladies Golf League Meeting: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Ojibwa Golf Course, 8140 136th St, Chippewa Falls. The Ojibwa Ladies Golf League is holding an organizational meeting to kick off the 2019 season. The league plays golf every Thursday morning from May through September. Informal teams are formed on a weekly basis. The league welcomes new and former members to join in coffee and treats to learn more about the league. Kris Dimock, kris.dimock@gmail.com, 7155777524.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.