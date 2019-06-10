Tuesday, June 11
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
AA Meeting: Noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Open Door Clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Wednesday, June 12
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Hallie Senior Citizens get-together: Noon, Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck, followed by meeting and penny bingo. Visitors, new members welcome. Info, 723-2671 or 834-5830.
Chi-Hi Class of 1956 lunch: Noon, Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Chi-Hi Class of 54 Noon Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m., Fill Inn , 104 W. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. Chi Hi Class of 54 noon lunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at the Fill Inn. Jackie Gibbs, jackiegibbs19@yahoo.com.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Senior Fun Club: 1 p.m., Homestead Village Apartments, 320 Colome St., Chippewa Falls.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Charcoal chicken dinner: 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Jim Falls United Methodist Church. An adult meal for ¼ chicken is $10. While ½ meal is $12.00 Children (ages 5-12) meal is $5.00. Carry outs are available. The menu consists of charcoal chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
