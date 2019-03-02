Monday, March 4
Distance Running: 7 to 7:50 a.m., 509 University Drive , Eau Claire. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon! This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 5. Lectures: Tuesdays, 7 to 7:50 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Attend either session each week.Training Runs: Saturdays, 8 to 10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire campus (venue TBD). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 to 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-Profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Tuesday, March 5
Free blood pressure screenings: 9 to 11 a.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. 7th St., Cornell. Katie Matott, kmatott@extendicare.com, 715-307-7268. http://cornellrehab.com.
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Courageous Communication: 2 to 4 p.m., UW-Eau Claire Campus, 105 Garfield Avenue , Eau Claire. Creating a culture where courageous communication is the standard can bring many benefits to a team and organization. When employees feel empowered to speak up and share their viewpoints, they are able to more easily navigate challenging situations such as handling conflict, avoiding a potential problem in a project and more. This workshop explores emotional intelligence and how it works with communication using the CLEAR method. In this communication training you will learn: Why tactful, yet bold communication is important at work and in life, and how to strengthen personal character and courage to make all communicators prosper and the CLEAR method (Communicate collegially, Listen actively with Empathy, Ask questions on point, Relate respectfully). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. 40 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/courageous-communication/.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Open Door Clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Lake Wissota Lion’s Club monthly meeting: 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, Chippewa Falls. Info, 225-0562.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
