Thursday, July 19
Boomwhacker Orchestra: 10:30—11:15 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Kids can learn to play the world's easiest instrument — no experience necessary! Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. All are welcome. Cost is $5 for supplies. Info., 307-7268.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4—6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 Hwy. S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info., 226-0862.
Voter Registration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Our goal is to make sure every voter has what they need to cast a ballot in the August 14th primary election. Volunteers are trained to get people registered and ready to vote. Sherry M Jasper, psjjasper@hotmail.com, 7157269784, https://www.facebook.com/chippewavalleyvotes/.
Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30—6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Island and Central streets, Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info., 833-2009.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30—7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door in the back of the parking lot. Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave. Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. Info., 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Wednesday, July 18
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45—7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info., 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon—1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. Info., 861-7200.
Cadott Senior Citizens: Noon, VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: Noon, Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Bingo: 1—2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Cost is 25 cents per card. Info., 307-7268.
YouTube University: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. School-age kids will learn and explore new worlds with select YouTube clips and a related activity or experiment. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30—4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. Info., 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m. Lunch 5:45—6:30 p.m. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
