Tuesday, July 16
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Chippewa Falls Youth Football Registration: 4 to 8 p.m., Weber Fields, 3850 139th St, Chippewa Falls. Registration for tackle and flag football for Chippewa Falls Youth Football. Flag football is for any player entering grades 2nd through 7th. Tackle football is for players entering 5th and 6th grades. Arnie Pehlke, arniepehlke@cfyf.net, 715-577-8058. 175.00 http://www.cfyf.net.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Open Door Clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health-care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry: 5 to 8 p.m., Trinity Christian Fellowship, W11581 Hwy X, Stanley. Serves all. Must bring a form of ID.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Wednesday, July 17
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Cadott Senior Citizens: Noon, VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: Noon, Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.