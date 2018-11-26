TUESDAY, Nov. 27
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Mary, 720-1443.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.
Free Legal Clinic: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library .Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. . . Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
SBA: Tools to Start, Grow and Expand your Business: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, 770 Technology Way, Chippewa Falls. Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation is proud to host the SBA: Tools to Start, Grow, andExpand Your Business Lunch and Learn Event. Led by Tammie Clendenning from the US Small Business Administration, who will be discussing the resources available through the SBA to help small businesses start, grow, expand and recover. Rosalyn, info@chippewa-wi.com, 715-723-7150. http://www.chippewa-wi.com.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.