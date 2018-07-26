Monday, July 30
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Punk Rocks!: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Join us for geo-crafting and rock science. Each week will feature a different creative project or experiment using rocks. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30—7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door in the back of the parking lot. Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
Tuesday, July 31
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.—4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Info., 723-4399.
Summer Family Storytimes: 10:30—11 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Bring the whole family for an active half hour of stories, music, rhymes and movement. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
AA Meeting: Noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Game changes weekly. Cost is $1 per week to cover snacks. All welcome. Info., 307-7268.
Musical Instrument Petting Zoo: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Join us for musical games, special guests and a chance to try out an array of instruments. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45—6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. First meeting is free. Info., 723-0460.
Open Door Clinic: 5—7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured — or in some cases underinsured — and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Mary, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30—6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Island and Central streets, Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
