Friday, Mar. 8
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls High School Talent Show: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Sr. High School, 735 Terrill St., Chippewa Falls. Chippewa Falls is hosting its 14th Annual Talent Show in the High School Auditorium. Ticket will begin being sold at the cardinal doors at 6:30pm until sold out. Concessions will be available before the show and during intermission. The show will include:Five Individual songs, 1 rap, YoYo artist, piano solo, a dance, poem, 3 groups, 2 bands and a Comic. All Profits go to the Family Support Center. Concessions:pretzel, popcorn, soda and candy. Justin, engumjd@chipfalls.org, 7157262406. $5 http://www.chihitalent.weebly.com.
Saturday, Mar. 9
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, Jan. 26-March 16, 2019. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it!. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
