Tuesday, Nov. 5
Free blood pressure screenings: 9 to 11 a.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. 7th St., Cornell. Katie Matott, kmatott@extendicare.com, 715-307-7268. http://cornellrehab.com.
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: Noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Open Door Clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines: Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Lake Wissota Lion’s Club monthly meeting: 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, Chippewa Falls. Info, 225-0562.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Will NOT meet in December. Meeting again Jan. 4. 723-3726.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45 to 6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
