Saturday, July 28
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.—noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30—8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info., 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7—9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 715-404-5330.
Sunday, July 29
Stanley Lions Watermelon Fest 5k run/walk: 9 a.m., Chapman Park, 4th Ave, Stanley. The 7th annual Stanley Lion's Club Watermelon Fest 5-K Run/Walk will be held this year at Chapman Park.This 3.1 mile fun run/walk is in coordination with the Stanley Lion's Club Watermelon Festival. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Rod & Gun Club building. Pre-registration is $20, day of registration is $25. All proceeds from the 5-K go towards supporting local, state and international Lions Club projects. The first 200 participants will received a pair of Running Watermelon 5-K socks. Division and overall m/f awards. Adam Smit, adam.joseph.smit@gmail.com, 920-819-9804, http://www.facebook.com/stanleylionsclub.
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Hwy. J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, July 30
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Punk Rocks!: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Join us for geo-crafting and rock science. Each week will feature a different creative project or experiment using rocks. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30—7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door in the back of the parking lot. Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
