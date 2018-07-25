Friday, July 27
ISO 9001 Internal Auditor Training: 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Stout, Memorial Student Center, 302 E. 10th Ave., Menomonie. Gain the consistency to meet customers’ expectations with ISO 9001/2015 standardization! The Internal Auditor program is designed to help a range of people, from ISO novices to those experienced in auditing or managing a system. ISO Internal Auditor Training will provide a detailed review of the ISO standard requirements and the proof that should be available to the auditor. Heidi Rabeneck, rabeneckh@uwstout.edu, 715-232-5506, Website https://www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/business-industry/iso-international-standards/iso-90012015-internal-auditor-training.
Summer Family Storytimes: 10:30—11 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Bring the whole family for an active half hour of stories, music, rhymes and movement. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Backyard Science Club: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Citizen science activities for kids in grades 4-6. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, July 28
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.—noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30—8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info., 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7—9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 715-404-5330.
