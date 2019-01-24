Friday, Jan. 25
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
EllaMay Kay Country Concert: 7 to 8:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire. Nashville recording artist EllaMay Kay will be performing at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, January 25th at 7:00 pm. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Come down and enjoy some great country music! All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity. Tickets can be purchased at the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at:145 N. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.Tickets are $15 each. For additional questions, please contact: CVH4H at (715) 895-8177 or Sue Hesketh at (715) 829-2507. Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, info@cvh4h.org, 7158958177. $15.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Artology: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water Street, Eau Claire. Spruce up your child’s Saturdays and see your child’s creative side come alive through art. This 8-week program covers a variety of techniques that are good for learners of all levels.This class will be led by Harlie Juedes. Adam Coolidge, coolidga@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $99.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/artology/.
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019.The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 and up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it! Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian artist Michael Charles at the Heyde Center for the Arts: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S High Street Wisconsin , Chippewa Falls. Jane Rogers, promotemc@gmail.com, 7083438809. $12 adults, $11 seniors, $6 youth http://www.michaelcharles.com.
