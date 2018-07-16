Tuesday, July 17
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.—4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Info., 723-4399.
Traveling Tuesdays: 10—11 a.m., Blaeser Farms, 21274 30th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. Our Tuesday morning playgroups are on the move. Join as travel to Blaeser Farms. (make sure to wear shoes!) Field trip starts at 10:00 at Blaeser Farms or meet at 9:30 at River Source Family Center to caravan. Lori Borg, resourcedev@fsccf.org, 715-720-1841, http://www.RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
Summer Family Storytimes: 10:30—11 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Bring the whole family for an active half hour of stories, music, rhymes and movement. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
AA Meeting: Noon., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Game changes weekly. All welcome. Cost is $1 to cover snacks. Info., 307-7268.
Boogie in the Barnyard: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Get ready to polka like a pig and cha-cha like a chicken with musician and author John Duggleby. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Musical Instrument Petting Zoo: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Join us for musical games, special guests and a chance to try out an array of instruments. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution at CVBC: 4:30—6 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution Program is for anyone who eats. It is not a government-funded program. A $20 cash donation per person gets them at least $50 worth of nutritious food. Ruby’s Pantry will be hosted at Chippewa Valley Bible Church the third Tuesday of each month. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. No checks accepted. Volunteers are welcome to help from 1:30 p.m. until all is cleaned up. For more information, visit rubyspantry.org. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872, http://rubyspantry.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45—6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. First meeting is free. Info., 723-0460.
Open Door Clinic: 5—7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured — or in some cases underinsured — and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Mary, 720-1443.
Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry: 5—8 p.m., Trinity Christian Fellowship, W11581 Hwy. X, Stanley. Serves all. Must bring a form of ID.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30—6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Island and Central streets, Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Wednesday, July 18
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45—7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info., 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon—1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. Info., 861-7200.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Cadott Senior Citizens: Noon, VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: Noon, Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Bingo: 1—2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Cost is 25 cents per card. Info., 307-7268.
YouTube University: 1:30—2:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. School-age kids will learn and explore new worlds with select YouTube clips and a related activity or experiment. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30—4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. Info., 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m. Lunch 5:45—6:30 p.m. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 723-7626.
