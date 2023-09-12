Tuesday, Sept. 12

Ani DiFranco with Kristen Ford, 7 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.

Nashville North USA Concert Series: Lee Roy Parnell, 7:30 p.m., Nashville North USA, 1300 N. 130th Ave., Fall Creek.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Clear Water Comedy Presents: Myq Kaplan Live, 7 to 9 p.m., The View, 17779 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. $10.

Genevieve Heyward w/ GAYLE, 7:30 p.m., UWEC Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Brewery Tour: Southern Valley Edition 2023, 5 to 8:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $45.

Restaurant Week: First Taste Culinary Crawl 2023, 6:30 to 9 p.m., River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona. $35 to $40.

Clear Water Comedy Presents: Myq Kaplan Live, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $15.

LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.

Friday, Sept. 15

Confluence of Art Annual Exhibition Artist Registration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., James W. Hansen Gallery, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.

The Dave Turany Memorial Golf Outing, noon to 5 p.m., Princeton Valley Golf Course, 2300 W. Princeton Ave., Eau Claire.

The Craft Cocktail Tour, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $48.

Galynne Goodwill, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Together Farms — Monkey Tree, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi.

LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Booya Days: Walk for a Cure, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Citizens State Bank, 304 N Main Street, Cadott. $20.

Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival 2023, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Barstow Street, Eau Claire.

Signature Eau Claire Trolley Tour 2023, 1 and 3 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $13.50 to $17.50.

Bree Morgan, 1 p.m., Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard, 19947 Co Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Nick Foytik, 2 p.m., River Bend Winery & Distillery, 10439 33rd Ave., Chippewa Falls.

Matt & Laurel, 3 p.m., Black Creek Lodge, S13208, Fairchild.

Clear Water Comedy Presents: Ben Bailey Live, 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $25 to $50.

Converge Radio Presents: The Lone Canary Live, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St., Eau Claire. Free.

LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.

The Hype, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.

Clear Water Comedy Presents: Ben Bailey Live, 9 to 11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $25 to $50.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Nick Foytik, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., brewery nønic, 621 Fourth St. W., Menomonie.

Winery & Distillery Tour: Northern Valley Edition 2023, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $48.

BoDeans with Turn Turn Turn, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Ross Mintzer, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.