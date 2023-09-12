Tuesday, Sept. 12
Ani DiFranco with Kristen Ford, 7 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
Nashville North USA Concert Series: Lee Roy Parnell, 7:30 p.m., Nashville North USA, 1300 N. 130th Ave., Fall Creek.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Myq Kaplan Live, 7 to 9 p.m., The View, 17779 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. $10.
Genevieve Heyward w/ GAYLE, 7:30 p.m., UWEC Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Brewery Tour: Southern Valley Edition 2023, 5 to 8:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $45.
Restaurant Week: First Taste Culinary Crawl 2023, 6:30 to 9 p.m., River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona. $35 to $40.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Myq Kaplan Live, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $15.
LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.
Friday, Sept. 15
Confluence of Art Annual Exhibition Artist Registration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., James W. Hansen Gallery, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
The Dave Turany Memorial Golf Outing, noon to 5 p.m., Princeton Valley Golf Course, 2300 W. Princeton Ave., Eau Claire.
The Craft Cocktail Tour, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $48.
Galynne Goodwill, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Together Farms — Monkey Tree, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi.
LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Booya Days: Walk for a Cure, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Citizens State Bank, 304 N Main Street, Cadott. $20.
Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival 2023, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Barstow Street, Eau Claire.
Signature Eau Claire Trolley Tour 2023, 1 and 3 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $13.50 to $17.50.
Bree Morgan, 1 p.m., Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard, 19947 Co Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Nick Foytik, 2 p.m., River Bend Winery & Distillery, 10439 33rd Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Matt & Laurel, 3 p.m., Black Creek Lodge, S13208, Fairchild.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Ben Bailey Live, 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $25 to $50.
Converge Radio Presents: The Lone Canary Live, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Brickhouse, 2233 Birch St., Eau Claire. Free.
LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan, 7:30 to 9 p.m., The 1106, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $25.
The Hype, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Ben Bailey Live, 9 to 11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $25 to $50.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Nick Foytik, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., brewery nønic, 621 Fourth St. W., Menomonie.
Winery & Distillery Tour: Northern Valley Edition 2023, 1 to 4:30 p.m., The Local Store at Volume One, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. $48.
BoDeans with Turn Turn Turn, 7:30 p.m., RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Ross Mintzer, 7 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
For more information on any of these events, go to chippewa.com/events. To submit your event to the Herald’s print and online event calendar, go to chippewa.com/events and click the “Create An Event” button.