Oct. 19-21
MTG's Dracula: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 and 19; Saturday, Oct. 13 and 20; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14 and 21 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. East, Menomonie. A dramatic retelling of the classic Bram Stoker tale. Tickets are $15/adults and $13/student, senior, military, available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), or Menomonie Theater Guild box office (502 West Second St. (Tuesday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Invasive species talk: 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Community Service Building (Room 101, 3001 US Highway 12 East, Menomonie). Christopher Gaetzke from the Lower Chippewa Invasive Partnership (LCIP) will discuss current invasive plant species in west central Wisconsin and management towards control at the Dunn County Master Gardener meeting. A free event; all are welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 8 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Hocus Pocus" and the original "Ghostbusters" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Thursday, Oct. 18
Knowing News-journalists panel: 7 p.m. at UW-Stout Memorial Student Center (Ballroom A, 302 10th Ave. East, Menomonie). Associate journalism professor Kate Edenborg from UW-Stout will lead a discussion with western Wisconsin and Twin Cities journalists on what it's like to work in today's newsroom.
Author talk: 6:30 p.m. at Boyceville Public Library (903 Main St.) Joe Niese discusses his new book, Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach. Dorais was a Chippewa Falls native.
Friends of the Menomonie Public Library’s fall book sale: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m. on Saturday; noon-2 p.m. on Sunday-Fill a bag for $5. Members only presale, 5-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 (can join that night). Thousands of books for sale in more than 40 categories; music, movies, audiobooks. Many items priced $1 or less; some specially priced books. Upgrade your reading collection while providing valuable funding for library services and programs. Provides funding for programs, services, and materials at the library. Donate books (accepted year-round) for the sale during library hours. For info, visit friends.menomonielibrary.org or Facebook at Friends of Menomonie Public Library.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Low-Cost Pet Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Keyes Chevytown (303 Oak Ave., Menomonie). Hosted by Dunn County Humane Society. Dogs and cats, cost is $10 plus tax; cash or check only. Need not be a Dunn County resident. Dogs need to be leashed and cats need to be in carriers. Engraved pet tags starting available for $7.
Fall art & craft sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Moundview Elementary in Elk Mound to benefit the Elk Mound Booster Club.
Hike for Hearing: 9-11 a.m. Red Cedar Trail, Menomonie. Hosted by UW-Stout Chapter of the Delta Zeta Sorority (Zeta Beta) to reaching their philanthropic goal of raising $5,000 for the Starkey Hearing Foundation. For information, contact Laura Schneider at schneiderl4633@my.uwstout.edu or (414) 795-9319.
Mental health training: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Keyes Chevy Town (303 Oak Ave., Menomonie). Offered free from the Dunn County Mental Health Improvement Project to help move the community toward wide-scale knowledge of behavioral health issues and how to address them. Training begins at 9 a.m. sharp; late arrivals or early departures will not qualify for certification. Limited seats available. For info, contact Sheli Jo Metzger at 715-235-4537 or smetzger@arborplaceinc.org
Sunday, Oct. 21
Crime book club discussion: 2-3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). The Unquiet Dead: A Novel, by Ausma Zehanat Khan. Despite their many differences, Detective Rachel Getty trusts her boss, Esa Khattak, implicitly. But she's still uneasy at Khattak's tight-lipped secrecy when he asks her to look into Christopher Drayton's death. Drayton's apparently accidental fall from a cliff doesn't seem to warrant a police investigation, particularly not from Rachel and Khattak's team, which handles minority-sensitive cases.
Monday, Oct. 22
Candidate forum for the 67th State Assembly: 6:30 p.m. at Bloomer Middle School (600 Jackson St.)The 67th district covers about half of Dunn and most of Chippewa counties. The candidates are incumbent Rob Summerfield and challenger Wren Keturi.
Nickolas Butler to read from upcoming book: 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the ballrooms of the Memorial Student Center. Butler will read from and discuss “Little Faith” to be published in March 2019, about a Wisconsin Family that “grapples with the power and limitations of faith when one of their own falls under the influence of a radical church,” according to the publisher, HarperCollins. Admission is free.
Write your own obituary: 1 p.m. at Community Services Building (Room 101, 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Menomonie). Hosted by Dunn County Home and Community Education (HCE). Participants will receive an outline with pertinent info used in writing an obituary. Come with some ideas of what you would like to include in yours. Feel free to bring along a family member, friend or neighbor. All are welcome. Call 715-232-1636 to register to ensure adequate handouts.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Messages from Beyond Psychic Gallery Reading: 7-9 p.m. at Tanglewood Greens (2200 Crestwood Dr., Menomonie). Tami Muska-Flach, Psychic/Medium, will be giving messages to the audience from the Spiritual Realm. Tami uses her gifts to connect to spirits and receives and interprets information from passed over loved ones, spirit guides and angels on the other side. Not everyone is guaranteed a reading. Advance tickets are $25 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3622850 or at the door for $30.
Dunn County Democrats general member meeting: 6:30 p.m. at 710 Fourth St. E, Menomonie. Meet friends, new and old, and learn about opportunities to be a part of the Blue Wave. All are welcome. Refreshments served.
North campus trick-or-treat night: 6-7:30 p.m. at UW-Stout's Red Cedar, Fleming, Hovlid and Jeter-Tainter-Callahan halls. Children are encouraged to don costumes and visit for treats and fun.
Thursday, Oct. 25
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Featuring Erin Jackson, armed with a megawatt smile and a pocket full of dreams, she was a semi-finalist in the latest reboot of "Last Comic Standing" and is poised to conquer the world of stand-up. Tickets are $25 ($20 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Author visit: 7-8 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Molly Patterson, From Where I Stand: Point of View in Novel Writing. Going beyond simple distinctions of first- and third-person and using the author’s novel "Rebellion" as an example, the talk will illuminate the benefits of employing diverse perspectives in novel writing. Event is co-sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. Copies of Rebellion will be available for purchase and an autographing session will follow the presentation.
'Dark money' discussion: 4 to 5 p.m. in UW-Stout's Memorial Student Center (Ballroom B, Menomonie). Presented by Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. All are invited to attend.
Forum on redistricting and fair elections: 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Judicial Center (615 Stokke Pkwy, Menomonie). Hosted by League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley. Speakers will be Matt Rothschild, executive director for Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Kimberly Zagorski from the Political Science Dept. at UW-Stout.
Documentary, panel discussion: 6–8 p.m. at UW Stout’s Jarvis Hall Science Wing (Rm. 114, Menomonie). Sen. Patty Schachtner is hosting a screening of Written Off, a documentary film of Matt Edwards’ battle with addiction. A panel and community discussion regarding addiction and mental health in our region to follow. Panelists include Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Professor Julie Bates-Maves, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, and Criminal Justice Coordinator Sara Benedict.
Ladies Night Out: 3-8 p.m. throughout downtown Menomonie. Dress up to celebrate Halloween for the last LNO of the season and browse the shops, restaurants and businesses. Raffles, prizes -- even a photo booth at Simple Sports.
Oct. 26 & 27
The Dark Woods-A haunted trail: 7-10 p.m. on the Lions Club Nature Trail (unpaved) in Menomonie's Wakanda Park. Lantern led haunted walk will feature tales off murder, revenge and ghosts. Tours leave quarterly in groups of 15; spots are limited Stop by the Rassbach Museum or call 715-232-8685 to reserve a spot. Tickets are $5 in advance; $10 night of the event.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Framed living art: 10 a.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Designing and making an art project in a deep shadow-box type frame using twigs, rocks, shells, moss and miniature plants. Bring your own frame box and supplies will be furnished. For ages 14-adult; cost is $35. Call 715-231-3733.
Dunn County Cooperative Breakfast: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Dunn Energy Cooperative (N5725 600th St., Menomonie). Seven local “co-ops” join forces to provide a free community breakfast. On the menu: Dad’s Belgian Waffles, sausage links and a variety of beverages. Face painting and other activities for kids as well as a food drive for Stepping Stones — attendees are asked to contribute nonperishable items or cash donations.
Author visit: 1-2:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Danny Lee Amos will discuss the publication of his memoir, "Child 6150: A Plea for Help That Went Unanswered. Danny has publicized his story to encourage and assist newly released prisoners and promote the need for prison reform. Free.
Benefit pancake breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon at Countryside Bakery (10 miles north of Durand or 5 miles south of Rock Falls on Hwy. 85 on County Highway). On the menu: pancakes, eggs, pure maple syrup, whole hog sausage, ham, Ellsworth, cheese curds, juice and coffee. Also bake sale and homemade ice cream.
Treats on the Trail: 1-3 p.m. at Lions Club Game Park trail (starts at pavilion near the bison in Wakanda Park). Hosted by Dunn County Historical Society for children 12 and younger; must be accompanied by an adult. Gather Halloween treats along the way, then show off your costumes and enjoy Halloween-themed activities on the Rassbach Museum lawn. Take your own pumpkin home. Cost is $3 per child. (Event will be moved into the museum in case of inclement weather).
Halloween Slime Fest: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Free event for teens in grades 6-12. Costumes encouraged!
Meditation Now or Never: 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Schoolhouse, Simply Dunn in Downsville. Talk is by Steve Hagen, founder and head teacher at Dharma Field Zen Center in Minneapolis. Free and open to all. Donations gratefully accepted. Contact Warren Lang, 715-235-5686, warrenlang@charter.net with any questions.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations: 1:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Chad Lewis takes the audience on a supernatural journey to some of the most bizarre places in Wisconsin. It covers the entire state of Wisconsin — featuring a sea serpent in Lake Pepin, a phantom creature prowling the woods to back road creatures, to UFOs hovering in the sky — and complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, folklore, and directions. Free; books available for purchase.
Friday, Nov. 2
Menomonie Art Music Society fall recital: 7:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Drive, Menomonie). Includes a variety of classical music for voice, piano, saxophone, and strings. by local performers. No admission charge, but a free-will donation to cover expenses is appreciated. Refreshments will follow the performance.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Mission festival and bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (917 Seventh St., Menomonie). Brunch with beverages served 9 a.m.-noon ($7). Event includes silent auction, crafts, home-baked goods; 12:30 p.m. raffle item drawings of quilts, gift cards, many theme baskets, homemade items.
Hope Hugs and Healing quilt tour: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at five churches in Menomonie. Eight different quilt groups will exhibit quilts and will host vendors and demonstrations. Proceeds of the tour will benefit The Bridge to Hope. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students—available at La Dee Dah (311 E. Main); Bookends on Main (214 E. Main); Thread Lab (301 E. Main St.), and The Bridge To Hope (2110 Fourth Ave. N.E.) Children 16 and under are free. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event for $12 for adults. For more info visit thebridgetohope.org, or go to TheBridgeToHope Facebook page.
Monday, Nov. 5 & 12
Painting 101 for adults only: Specify either 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Also specify watercolor or acrylic — and wear old clothes or an apron. Learn to paint a fall scene using the media of your choice in this two-session class. Materials provided by the instructor along with suggestions for other supplies; light refreshments served. Call 715-505-1864 with questions, costs, or to sign up.Tue
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your local polling place. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ and click on Find My Polling Place.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 6th Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. The Map of Salt and Stars by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar is the story of two girls living 800 years apart — a modern-day Syrian refugee seeking safety and a medieval adventurer apprenticed to a legendary mapmaker — places today’s headlines in the sweep of history, where the pain of exile and the triumph of courage echo again and again. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
College Goal Wisconsin: 6 p.m. at CVTC's Business Education Center (Big Rivers Conference Room—30A & B—620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire). To assist students with financial aid for enrollment in any two-or four-year college in the next academic year. Visit www.collegegoalwi.org for details.
Nov. 9-11, 16-17
Hooked Hands-When 'Lands' Collide: 11/9 & 10, 16 & 17—7 p.m.; 11/11—1:30 p.m. at Menomonie High School auditorium (1715 Fifth St. W.) Presented by MHS Theatre program. Tickets are $5/adults; $3/students (K-12) and seniors (62+).
Saturday, Nov. 10
Mental health training: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Keyes Chevy Town (303 Oak Ave., Menomonie). Offered free from the Dunn County Mental Health Improvement Project to help move the community toward wide-scale knowledge of behavioral health issues and how to address them. Training begins at 9 a.m. sharp; late arrivals or early departures will not qualify for certification. Limited seats available. For info, contact Sheli Jo Metzger at 715-235-4537 or smetzger@arborplaceinc.org
Sunday, Nov. 11
Antique appraisal event with Mark Moran: 1-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Sign up for an appointed time-slot with the expert beginning Oct. 1. Accepted items include fine art, furniture, ceramics, glassware, vintage photos, ads, folk art, toys, metalware, clocks, costume jewelry and many more items. Check with the Information Desk for a full listing. Excluded are all weapons, including swords and knives ( folding knives with advertising are accepted); traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; Beanie Babies.
Thursday, Nov. 15
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Combining energetic storytelling, observations and fun crowd interaction, Cy Amundson is a brand of stand-up comedy all his own. Growing up one of nine children in rural Minnesota, his dad's strict television rules left him with few evening options other than Nick At Night. He's made multiple TV appearances, including ... Nick At Night's own comedy show, Mom's Night Out! Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Black Friday Preview: 4-7 p.m. at Off Broadway Banquet & Conference Center (1501 North Broadway, Menomonie). A "Shop Local' holiday sale and business expo hosted by Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center.
Saturday, Nov. 17
How to Adult (Kind of)-Financial know-how: 3-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Program for community members ages 16-25. Megan from Citizens State Bank shares how to balance a checkbook, set a budget and other financial savvy stuff. Free event; snacks provided.
Arts & crafts fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Alano Club (105 21st Street N., Menomonie). Fourth annual event features local artists and crafters. Food available; plenty of parking.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Crime book club discussion: 2-3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Midwinter Blood: A Thriller, by Mons Kallentoft. When the ice melts, what remains? Thirty-four years old, blond, single, divorced with a teenage daughter, Fors is the most driven superintendent who has ever worked on the police force in her small, isolated town. And the most talented. In her job, she is constantly moving through the borderland between life and death. Her path in life is violent and hazardous.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Community Thanksgiving dinner: 1-3 p.m. at Alano Club of Menomonie (105 21st St. N.). All invited to come share in fellowship and holiday spirit. A dish to pass is welcome and donations are appreciated.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Be Empowered! Health care decision making: 3-6 p.m. at Clarion Hotel Campus Area, Eau Claire. Navigating medical decisions can be challenging at any stage of life. Get prepared at this free community event that wil.l provide information to be empowered when considering care options. Event will start with a screening of the Frontline documentary film "Being Mortal”, followed by a panel including a physician, chaplain, nurse, and social worker and a chance to discuss questions about care options during the Q+A session and with care resources from the community. Hosted by UWEC Continuing Education.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Mental health training: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Keyes Chevy Town (303 Oak Ave., Menomonie). Offered free from the Dunn County Mental Health Improvement Project to help move the community toward wide-scale knowledge of behavioral health issues and how to address them. Training begins at 9 a.m. sharp; late arrivals or early departures will not qualify for certification. Limited seats available. For info, contact Sheli Jo Metzger at 715-235-4537 or smetzger@arborplaceinc.org
Thursday, Dec. 15
WinterDaze: 4-8 p.m. in downtown Menomonie. 15th annual event features, from 4-6 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Clause, horse-drawn wagon rides, free Swiss Miss hot chocolate. At 6:30 p.m., a festive holiday parade begins through downtown Menomonie. Following the parade is a fireworks show over Lake Menomin. Visit downtownmenomonie.com for the parade registration form. The theme this year is "Up North Christman, Eh"
Saturday, Dec. 15
How to Adult (Kind of)-Laundry basics: 3-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Sewing buttons and hemming, how to fold a fitted sheet, DIY stain removers. Program for community members ages 16-25. Free event; snacks provided.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Thursday, March 21
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). One of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Godfrey grew up in Chicago where he constantly got in trouble for misbehaving and being an all-around class clown. With multiple film and TV credits to his name, he recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, "Godfrey: Black By Accident." Tickets are $30 ($25 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Thursday, April 18
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
