Saturday, Jan. 12
Virtual Reality at the Menomonie Public Library: 11:30 a.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Are you curious to learn more about it and why some people think it is so powerful? Join Dr. Kevin W. Tharp, Associate Professor of Digital Marketing Technology at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for this informational discussion about Virtual Reality and related technologies. Tharp will discuss trends in Virtual Reality and answer questions you may have. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Monday, Jan. 14
Free Community Yoga: 9 a.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Mondays at 9 a.m.—Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Co-sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library and Being Human Yoga. Community Yoga is designed to accommodate yoga practitioners of all levels. This one-hour class will cover yoga postures, some yogic philosophies, and go through some guided relaxation/meditation. Instructor is Teresa Kruger, a 200-hour certified yoga and meditation instructor.
Menomonie READS—“The Perks of being a Wallflower”: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Starting Jan. 14, join Menomonie teens in grades 6—12 in reading Stephen Chbosky’s 1999 classic coming of age novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Books will be available for checkout. A #1 New York Times bestseller for more than a year, an American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults (2000) and Best Book for Reluctant Readers (2000), and with millions of copies in print, this novel for teen readers or “wallflowers” of more advanced age will make you laugh, cry, and perhaps feel nostalgic for those moments when you, too, tiptoed onto the dance floor of life.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Dunn County Master Gardeners meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12, room 102. The speaker will be Laura Knitter on bees and bee-related products. All are welcome.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series presents “Crazy Rich Asians”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Menomonie READS Movie Screenings presents “Little Miss Sunshine”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 18
Girl Scout cookie selling begins in Chippewa Valley: Locations throughout the area. Troops use the proceeds from sales to travel, adventure outdoors and experience STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—programming. Some troops put the funds toward community projects, supporting animal shelters and food banks and working with local legislators to change laws. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies locally, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Menomonie READS burnt CD art: 3:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Music is a big part of the book “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Join the Menomonie READS group, for teens in grades 6-12, in a music-art project.
Monday, Jan. 21
Free Community Yoga: 9 a.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Mondays at 9 a.m.—Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Co-sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library and Being Human Yoga. Community Yoga is designed to accommodate yoga practitioners of all levels. This one-hour class will cover yoga postures, some yogic philosophies, and go through some guided relaxation/meditation. Instructor is Teresa Kruger, a 200-hour certified yoga and meditation instructor.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Farming Your Finances workshop series: 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 Highway 12, Menomonie. The University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Center for Dairy Profitability are offering a series of workshops on farm management skills and strategies. The workshops will teach attendees about farm financial management, using a case study to demonstrate record-keeping and how to use a balance sheet and income statement, according to UW-Extension. The second workshop will be held Jan. 29. The cost is $35. Register by contacting Katie Wantoch, UW-Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, via email katie.wantoch@ces.uwex.edu or phone 715-232-1636. More information: https://dunn.uwex.edu/.
The Menomonie Singers Auditions: 6 p.m. at the UW-Stout Applied Arts Building, 415 13th Ave., Menomonie. Tryouts for The Menomonie Singers are easy, private and quick (less than 15 minutes). There are openings in this community choir for sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, since the choir is wishing to expand. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Auditions will begin at 6 p.m. the UW-Stout choir room (#315) in the Applied Arts Building. If this time is not convenient, you may have a special appointment. This is a chance to share in a quality choral music experience, since the choir will perform the Easter portion of Handel’s Messiah on April 27 and 28. The audition will include a range check, a short sight-singing exercise and a musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee). Weekly rehearsals for the spring season begin Monday, Jan. 28 in the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315. The Menomonie Singers is a non-profit music organization, in existence since 1989, and presents four regular concerts per year. Make an audition appointment with Juliana Schmidt, executive director, anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com, 715-505-3525.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series presents “Ant Man and The Wasp”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Dunn County Democrats’ January General Membership Meeting: 6:30—8 p.m. at the Menomonie Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. On the agenda is election of officers and guest speaker Sen. Jeff Smith. Holiday refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Author Dustyn Dubuque book discussion: 6:30 p.m. at the Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St. Local author Dustyn Dubuque will discuss his book “How Newell Burch Survived Andersonville Prison, Among the First to Arrive and the Last to Leave.” The book explores how Burch, a Civil War veteran, not only survived for 21 months as a prisoner of war but how his activism brought better treatment and hope to those who were imprisoned with him. Contact the Boyceville Public Library at 715-643-2106 with questions or for more information.
Menomonie READS Movie Screenings presents “The Way Way Back”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 25
Red Cedar State Trail Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. at the Red Cedar State Trail Depot off Highway 29, Menomonie. There are three candlelit trails to choose from: cross-country ski, snowshoe or hike. Limited ski rentals will be available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Snowshoes will be provided free at the event by Mayo Clinic. Hot chocolate and a warm fire are included. Call 232-1242 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. The event is held for walking if there is no snow. All events are free. Ski rentals will be available from Stout Adventures the week of the event.
Saturday, Jan. 26
European Travel Tips, with Paul Schwartz: 10 a.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. This presentation will offer travel tips to help you plan that trip you have always wanted to take. Plane tickets, websites, how to pack, housing, places to go, getting around and more will be discussed. Paul Schwartz of Menomonie has traveled to over 30 countries on vacation and loves to talk travel!
Buckets and Tap Shoes—A Rhythmic Journey: 7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. Buckets and Tap Shoes bring a high-energy blend of music, dance and drumming from the streets of Minneapolis to events around the globe. These multi-talented performers take audiences on a rhythmic journey using percussion instruments including; tap shoes, found objects, drums, and buckets. Since its premiere, Buckets and Tap Shoes has toured internationally to; Austria, Finland, Ecuador, Malta, St. Thomas, Costa Rica, and Russia, as well as North American tours to over 30 of the United States.
Monday, Jan. 28
Free Community Yoga: 9 a.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Mondays at 9 a.m.—Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Co-sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library and Being Human Yoga. Community Yoga is designed to accommodate yoga practitioners of all levels. This one-hour class will cover yoga postures, some yogic philosophies, and go through some guided relaxation/meditation. Instructor is Teresa Kruger, a 200-hour certified yoga and meditation instructor.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Farming Your Finances workshop series: 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 Highway 12, Menomonie. The University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Center for Dairy Profitability are offering a series of workshops on farm management skills and strategies. The workshops will teach attendees about farm financial management, using a case study to demonstrate record-keeping and how to use a balance sheet and income statement, according to UW-Extension. The cost is $35. Register by contacting Katie Wantoch, UW-Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, via email katie.wantoch@ces.uwex.edu or phone 715-232-1636. More information: https://dunn.uwex.edu/.
UW-Eau Claire Entrepreneurial Training Program: 6—8:45 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire Human Sciences and Services building, 239 Water St., Eau Claire. Cost of the program is $250 (after scholarship applied). The sessions are designed to help people learn the fundamentals of small business start-up, management and how to create a business plan. Sessions meet Tuesday evenings at UW-Eau Claire Human Sciences and Services Building, Room 202. This program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The cost of the program is $1,000, but the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provides tuition assistance in the amount of $750 to qualified applicants who complete the program, including the preparation of a written business plan. For more information and to register, visit http://www.wisconsinsbdc.org/eauclaire/attend/etp
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series presents “BlackkKlansman”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Menomonie READS Movie Screenings presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Feb. 1
2019 Hudson Hot Air Affair: Hudson’s annual winter festival and hot air balloon rally, is set for Feb. 1-3. Sponsored by WESTconsin Credit Union, the Hot Air Affair is celebrating 30 years with a “Pirates Fly’n the Croix-ribbean” theme. This family friendly event includes an evening torchlight parade, hot air balloon launches, geocaching, marketplace and craft fair, smoosh boarding, 5K fun run, bingo, balloon moon glow or field of fire and more. For more information, visit http://hudsonhotairaffair.com/.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Mayo Clinic Health System free winter hike: 1-3 p.m. at the Bjornson Education-Recreation Center, Menomonie School Forest, N6945 160th St., Knapp. Want to enjoy the winter scenery with your family? Join Mayo Clinic Health System for a free winter hike. A limited number of snowshoes will be available. Participants can bring their own. Search Classes & Events at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register. Register by Jan. 28.
Author reading at Menomonie Public Library: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Ted J. Rulseh, an author from northeastern Wisconsin active in lake-advocacy organizations and who has edited and published several books on the Great Lakes region, will present at the library. His reading is co-sponsored by the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association and the library. Discover interconnected worlds of a lake: the water, sand, gravel, rocks and muck of the bottom, the lake’s surface, the air above and the shoreline, a belt of land rich in flora and fauna.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Menomonie READS Movie Screenings presents “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”: 7 p.m. at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Frost Fair: 11 a.m. at the Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie. Shake off those winter blues with activities like winter-themed crafts, a chili cookoff, 1860s rules vintage baseball, a snow sculpture contest, artisans, a history exhibit, coffee and hot chocolate. The Chili Cook-Off begins at 11 a.m. with voting concluding at 1:30 p.m. $5 entry to taste and vote. To participate in the cookoff, entry forms are available at the Rassbach Museum or online at www.dunnhistory.org. Cook-off prize is an ASUS C300S Chromebook courtesy of Marketplace Foods.
Menomonie READS celebration of words: 3:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Make crafts using your favorite quotes from the book “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” the book the Menomonie READS groups for teens will be reading starting Jan. 14.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Local author visits Menomonie Public Library: 1:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Brian Gabriel is originally from the town of Peru in Dunn County, and farmed for many years along the Chippewa River. He has conducted 30 oral interviews, collected local artifacts and hundreds of vintage photographs and produced 10 historical documentary videos on the Lower Chippewa River. He has been exploring and documenting the history of the Lower Chippewa since 2005. At the event, attendees will see a preview of Gabriel’s new DVD documentary.
Thursday, Feb. 21
UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Entrepreneurial Training Program: 6—8:45 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Meggers Hall, 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake. Cost for the program is $250 after a WEDC scholarship is applied to qualified applicants. An Entrepreneurial Training Program in Rice Lake is designed to help people learn the fundamentals of small business start-up, management and how to create a business plan. Sessions meet Thursday evenings at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County. It is sponsored by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education. The cost of the program is $1,000, but the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provides tuition assistance in the amount of $750 to qualified applicants who complete the program, including the preparation of a written business plan. Therefore the actual cost to participate in the Entrepreneurial Training series is $250. For more information and to register, visit http://www.wisconsinsbdc.org/eauclaire/attend/etp
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner: 4—7 p.m. Join Dunn County Humane Society in celebrating World Spay Day on February 26th with our annual Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner. Dinner will be served from 4—7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 4-12; children under 4 years old eat free.
Wednesday, March 6
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean on March 6, “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Saturday, March 9
Menomonie Lions Club 20th annual Checkered Flag Banquet: 5 p.m. at Stout Ale House, 1501 N. Broadway, Menomonie. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner following around 7 p.m.; the first raffle is at 6 p.m. The several raffles include a sportsman’s raffle, golf raffle, ladies raffle, gun raffle and others. $50 for banquet tickets; sponsorships start at $100. This is a casual dress event. The Checkered Flag Banquet is the Menomonie Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser held every year. All money raised stays right here in our community to help the community. To register, buy tickets or for more information, visit the Lions Club’s website at menomonielions.org/.
Thursday, March 21
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). One of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Godfrey grew up in Chicago where he constantly got in trouble for misbehaving and being an all-around class clown. With multiple film and TV credits to his name, he recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, “Godfrey: Black By Accident.” Tickets are $30 ($25 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Wednesday, April 3
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, April 18
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Wednesday, May 1
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
