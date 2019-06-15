Saturday, June 15
Leinenkugel’s 16th Annual Family Reunion At Leinie Lodge: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls. Leinenkugel’s invites fans to join us in Chippewa Falls for the 16th annual Leinenkugel Family Reunion. With Leinenkugel meet & greets, brewery tours and prizes for the taking, this is a celebration beer lovers won’t want to miss. Hosts are the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, including fifth-generation President, Dick Leinenkugel and musical guest The Big Deeks.
Tuesday, June 18
Music Over Menomin Junior: 6–7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week.
Ludington Guard Band concert: 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Park in Menomonie. Concerts are free and open to the public. A flag raising ceremony will be followed by a pie and ice cream social, with pie served by the Alano Club of Menomonie. First half selections are Disney at the Movies, When You Wish Upon A Star, Mary Poppins, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. The Children’s March will be It’s a Small World. After the intermission, second half selections will be Pixar Movie Magic, Pirates of the Caribbea and The Lion King.
Wednesday, June 19
Public meeting on CWD in wild deer: 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Town Hall on County Highway H, Mondovi. The Wisconsin DNR and Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold a public meeting to discuss the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in western Eau Claire County. Members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management after the detection of chronic wasting disease in western Eau Claire County. DNR staff will give information about the results of local CWD testing efforts and to discuss recommendations to be considered by the advisory team. The public will be able to comment at a time during the meeting.
White Pine Open Mic: 7-9 p.m. at the Simply Dunn Schoolhouse, E4606 County Rd. C, Downsville. Original music, fiction and poetry shared by local writers. Signup begins at 6:30, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $2, with drinks and snacks available for purchase. Come to share or just listen.
Thursday, June 20
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Live music from Rhythm Posse on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Rhythm Posse will be performing June 20.
Saturday, June 22
Vintage Baseball Festival: 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phelan Park, 21st Ave. E, Menomonie. The Menomonie Blue Caps will host their largest 1860 Vintage Baseball Festival to date. Ten teams from around the country will be represented for a weekend of historical baseball: Two days full of games on three baseball fields. Other activities include a live radio broadcast, live music, Davis Dogs food truck, drinks provided by Bill’s Distributing, silent auction/raffle and more. Saturday evening join all the teams at brewery nønic for beer, food and music from Andy Hanson Music and D. Janakey.
Menomonie’s first Wine Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. in downtown Menomonie. The Wine Walk will feature 10 different locations with multiple varieties of wine for attendees to taste. Locations involved are 503 Broadway, Anshus Jewelers, Artysta Boutique, Bookends on Main, Crimson Skies, Estilo, Grey Barn, La dee dah, Mike’s Art and Design Supply and Mood Boutique. What comes with your ticket: Passport that features a map of all businesses participating. Passport will include exclusive dinner specials to eateries in the downtown. A “Wine Walk” glass (plastic) to use during the event and is yours to keep. Each location will have two samples for attendees to enjoy, some will offer appetizers. Your passports will include dinner specials to eateries throughout the downtown. Designated Drivers are free. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com under “Menomonie Wine Walk”.
Sunday, June 23
Tuesday, June 25
Music Over Menomin Junior: 6–7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week.
Wednesday, June 26
Christian Music Festival OneFest 2019: At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. National acts NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli, Carrolton and more will be coming to the Chippewa Valley July 26-28. This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment, and ministry showcases. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
2019 Water Matters tour: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Eau Claire. Community members, media, elected officials, educators and farmers are invited to join the tour. The event is designed to share water-quality research, on-farm strategies and innovations used by dairy farmers that keep Wisconsin’s water supply clean, safe and accessible. The event will include tour stops at two area dairies each day. On June 26, in the Eau Claire area, attendees will tour Farm On Dairy and Alfalawn Farm. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. All attendees will travel by tour bus and depart from the designated pick-up site: Park & Ride – 18-01, 6547 Texaco Dr., Eau Claire. To learn more about the 2019 Water Matters Tours and to register, visit www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.
Bariatric Connections: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Thursday, June 27
Colfax Music in the Park: 7-8 p.m. at Tower Park, downtown Colfax. Hickory will be performing. Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. Bring your lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with the annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 15. For the full list of Music in the Park dates and performers, see the Dunn County Master Calendar in print or online at chippewa.com/dunnconnect.
Live music from North of Dixie on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. North of Dixie will be performing June 27.
Saturday, June 29
Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Menomonie area gardens. 18th annual tour features 6 beautiful gardens in Dunn County. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, find perennials and other delights by visiting the Garden Market at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Road, Menomonie). Available at Stepping Stones, online and at several local stores in May, tickets are $15 in advance; $17 day of the tour (and at each garden site). Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters, and community connections programs. For details, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Freedom Celebration Day at the Highground Park: 10 a.m.—dusk at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park, W7031 Ridge Rd., Neillsville. The Highground is hosting the family-friendly, free-admission Freedom Celebration Day. The event includes a WWII D-Day Living History display, an enormous raffle, a homeless veteran collection drive, food, music and fireworks. A Living History “camp” and presenters will be ready to welcome visitors 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be 70 raffle baskets, additional silent auction items and a number of very valuable grand prizes raffled off. The Kokosz family will also be serving chili & hot dogs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Highground will be accepting donations of packages of new socks and underwear, small personal toiletries (travel size), sleeping bags, and disposable hand warmers with expiration dates that are after January 2020. These items will be distributed quickly to homeless veterans and veterans in need in many different local areas. More information can be found at www.thehighground.us or by calling 715-743-4224.
Annual Day of Dance: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at various Menomonie locations. Join General Hardware Border Morris for our (mostly) annual Day of Dance. Once again, the Morris Dancing teams of the Midwest will converge onto the unsuspecting town of Menomonie. Witness a variety of English and Welsh folk dance styles to boggle and amuse. See us dance for the vegetables at the Menomonie Farmer’s Market at 10 a.m. Then meet us after lunch at 1:30 p.m. on the Clock Tower Plaza to dance at the crossroads. After that, pop over to the Duke and Dagger at 2:15 p.m. for a pub stop and grab a pint with us. Saunter over to Riverside Park at 3:30 p.m. and dance for the river with us. Finally, meet us at Dave’s Brew Farm around 5 p.m. to relax and dance the end of the day. Scheduled locations are 10 a.m. at the Menomonie Farmers Market, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1:30 p.m. Stout University Clock Tower Plaza, 2:15 p.m. at the Duke And Dagger, 3:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park and 5 p.m. at Dave’s Brew Farm.
Sunday, June 30
Unitarian Society of Menomonie holding church service at the Mabel Tainter: 10 a.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. The Unitarian Society of Menomonie will celebrate its original church home at the Mabel Tainter. In addition to the Menomonie Unitarians, congregants from six Unitarian fellowships from western Wisconsin including Rice Lake, Eau Claire, River Falls, La Crosse, Ashland, and St. Croix Falls will participate. Diane Light, a consulting minister with the Unitarian Society of Menomonie, will lead the service. The service will explore the critical issue of climate change. It is open to the public. Childcare will be provided.
Thursday, July 4
Fourth of July Fun Fair at the Chippewa Valley Museum: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Museum, Carson Park, Eau Claire. Free admission, rain or shine. Activities at the all-day celebration include carnival games, cake walks, live music and entertainment, face painting, caricatures, balloon twisting, a Revolutionary War Minute Man re-enactor, spelling bees in the one room school house, pioneer life demonstrations in the log house and patriotic music by the Eau Claire Municipal Band. Visitors may also purchase hot dogs, brats, chips and soda from the Festival Foods Grill or sample an ice cream treat from the museum’s old fashioned ice cream parlor.
Speedy Eity memorial run/walk in Menomonie: Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave. E, Menomonie. The Speedy Eity Memorial four- and seven-mile Run/Walk honors the late Dave Eitrheim, M.D., who was a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie. The event includes a one-, four- and seven-mile run/walk. The four- and seven-mile courses follow the Lake Menomonie Loop over the Red Cedar River below the I-94 bridge. Race entrants will receive a race t-shirt and a meal. Events are not chip-timed. A free Kids Fun Run, geared toward youth ages 10 and younger, will be held after the races. Wakanda Waterpark restrooms and showers will be available. Participants can register for more than one event. Go to active.com and search “Speedy Eity” to see the full schedule of events and to register. Preregistration is $20 and required to guarantee a T-shirt. Race-day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and costs $30; family rates also are available. All are welcome to join in the fun, regardless of age or ability. Volunteers are needed to help make this race a success. Community members who want to get in on the action but are not interested in running should consider volunteering. Visit facebook.com/speedyeity for event details, and to learn how to volunteer.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.—12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
Apollo 11 Moon Landing rocket on display: July 8-19 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Spacesuit and Saturn V LEGO Rocket on display at the library. Books on the Apollo missions, large poster for selfies on the moon.
Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing: 9:30 p.m., first cloudless night between July 8-12 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Outside near the lake. See the Menomonie Public Library Facebook page for details and updates. Bring a ground blanket or folding lawn chair and bug repellent. Several planets should be viewable in early July. A telescope will be set up. We’ll also look for other prominent objects in the night sky.
Thursday, July 11
Live music from Pit Wagon on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Pit Wagon will be performing July 11.
Monday, July 15
‘First Man on the Moon’ documentary showing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Moon pies and Tang also offered along with the PBS Nova documentary ‘First Man on the Moon.’
Tuesday, July 16
Community Health Coalition Conference: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Results of the 2019 Dunn County Community Health Needs will be revealed at the first Community Health Coalition Conference at UW-Stout. The Dunn County Community Health Coalition event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, will be a celebration of the coalition. The conference is free and open to community members. To register go to www.uwstout.edu/Health-Dunn-Right. Lunch will be provided.
Model Rocketry Assembly and Testing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Upper elementary to high school youth. Pre-registration required—deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Modern Rocketry.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Model rockets and engines will be supplied by the library.
Wednesday, July 17
Building and Testing a Mars Lander: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Elementary-age youth. Bring hot glue gun and sticks. Pre-registration required. A parent must help with the hot glueing. Deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Mars Lander.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Mars Lander kit will be supplied.
Thursday, July 18
Live music from Weapons of Brass Destruction on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Weapons of Brass Destruction will be performing July 18.
Saturday, July 20
46th Annual Stockholm Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Stockholm’s village park, N2030 Spring St. Many of the region’s most talented artists will show off their art at the event, which will also have locally sourced food and drink, four different musical acts and open-all-day village galleries and cafes.
Thursday, July 25
Live music from Jim Herrick and Friends on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Jim Herrick and Friends will be performing July 25.
Thursday, August 1
Live music from The Cutaways on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. The Cutaways will be performing Aug. 1.
Thursday, August 8
Live music from Yata, Sinz and Orfield on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Yata, Sinz and Orfield will be performing Aug. 8.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Momentum West regional housing summit: 1900 College Dr., Rice Lake. In addition to data from the Realtors Association, the day will feature presentations and discussions centering on regional efforts such as Home Sweet Menomonie, a collaborative effort in Eau Claire and Altoona to address housing needs, case studies on Barron County programs and development, private sector use of tax credits, a panel discussion of home builders, placemaking and state programs to assist in housing development.
