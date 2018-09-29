Saturday, Sept. 29
The Looney Lutherans: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). This trio of wacky gals are on tour promoting their new cookbook, "USE YOUR FOOD, a guide to healthy living inside and out, from our kitchen to yours, EAT LIKE A LUTHERAN!" Using music, comedy, and some help from the audience, they share some of their age-old wisdom for living a long and healthy life ... the Lutheran way! Tickets are $15. Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Step Up to Hunger 5K Walk/Run: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Red Cedar Trail (Menomonie). Family friendly 5K. Register online at www.steppingstonesdc.org or at event at 9 a.m. Walk/run starts at 10 a.m. T-shirt and swag bag to first 100 registrants. Medals for best times; prizes for top pledge-getters. Chili and cornbread feed — free to participants — follows. All ages welcome. Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones' programs. Cost is $20/adults; $10/children 6-18; 5 & under-free.
Framed living art: 10 a.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Designing and making an art project in a deep shadow-box type frame using twigs, rocks, shells, moss and miniature plants. Bring your own frame box and supplies will be furnished. For ages 14-adult; cost is $35. Call 715-231-3733.
Wine glass painting 101: 1-4 p.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Design and paint your glass, or choose teachers design. Paint and glass are supplied. Bring a small paint brush or your own glass if desired. Cost is $20. Call 715-235-0539 to reserve your space.
6th annual Fall Fest: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Barn Again Lodge (South 683 Lovely Road, Mondovi). More than 50 crafters and vendors on display from 10 a.m.-4 pm., with entertainment by Two Frets Up, Rich Schroeder Music, and Jeff & Jerry. Event features concessions, beer & wine bar, bouncy house, wagon rides, chain saw and pumpkin carving, face painting, medallion hunt, basket, Chinese and sportsman's raffles, door prizes, 50-50 tickets, petting zoo, tarot card reading, sandbox money find, and the Fireman Challenge. All proceeds support the Mondovi Fire Department.
John Russell — A Celebration of a Life Well-Lived: 2-5 p.m. at Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum (1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie). Photographer, historian,author, artist and innovator, John Russell passed away on Aug. 30. Join the Russell family as they celebrate his amazing life. Share a story, share a laugh, or shed a tear. Open house begins at 2 p.m. with a program of remembrance beginning at 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar (2321 Stout Road, Menomonie). Go to redcross.org to register.
Oct. 1 & 2
Auditions for MTG's 'A Christmas Carol': 6-8 p.m. both days at Menomonie Theater Guild's Studio ( 502 W 2nd St.). Marianne Fieber-Dhara directs her original her original adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. Audition materials and a copy of the script may be found at the Menomonie Public Library. Auditions will include prepared speeches from the script for particular roles and/or readings from the script. Cast information can be found at https://menomonietheaterguild.org/ Rehearsals will begin Oct. 15. Email questions to marianne.fieber@yahoo.com
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Kids in the Kitchen: 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Menomonie High School (1715 Fifth St. W.) Call 1-866-375-7464 to register by Sept. 28.
Community forum on housing: 4:30-7 p.m. at Dunn County Human Services Building (Rooms 60/54, 3001 US Hwy. 12 East, #160, Menomonie). Hosted by the Stepping Up Work Group of the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council to discuss issues related to homelessness and the lack of affordable and accessible housing in Menomonie and surrounding communities. RSVP to Kleist@cilww.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 6th Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. Book is Educated, by Tara Westover who was 17 the first time she set foot in a classroom. Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, she prepared for the end of the world by stockpiling home-canned peaches and sleeping with her “head-for-the-hills” bag. In the summer, she stewed herbs for her mother, a midwife and healer, and in the winter salvaged metal in her father’s junkyard. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
Transformational Leadership: 1-3 p.m. on UW-Eau Claire campus. A UW-EC continuing education event. Creating several strong leaders throughout an organization can lead to a positive, successful work environment and reduce employee turnover. Learn tactics on how you can improve your leadership skills and motivate others to do the same. Cost is $40; contact Claire Lindstrom at 715-836-3636 or couilldc@uwec.edu
Spanish Film Fest: 7-9 p.m. at Harvey Hall (721 Third St. East, Menomonie). UW-Stout in cooperation with Pragda presents a free screening of Portuguese-language film Mae So Ha Uma (Don't Call Me Son).
Wednesday, Oct. 3 & 10
Drawing 101 for adults, children: 4-6 p.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Designed for an adult with a child. Learn the basics of drawing — line, form, perspective, shading and more in this two-session class. Take home some pieces suitable for framing. Materials provided; light refreshments served. Cost is $35 per adult; $15 per child. Call 715-505-1864 to sign up.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Knowing News-community read intro: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). UW-Eau Claire professor of journalism Jan Larson will introduce the modern journalism classic The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect. Copies of the book are available for checkout. All are welcome.
Oct. 4-6
Simulated Emergency Test (SET): 6:30 p.m. on Thursday through 1 p.m. on Saturday. Dunn County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) group will participate in annual training exercise involving amateur radio operators nationwide to evaluate strengths, weaknesses in emergency preparedness and communications, and demonstrate amateur radio to the public. The local drill this year will simulate needed local communications in the event of a flood. This year they will simulate message handling for local government agencies, as well as health and welfare traffic commonly needed in an emergency. Open to ham radio operators or interested in the drill, group meetings are held at 9 a.m. at the Menomonie Burger King. Call Gerry Leff (N9LRV) at 715-235-9246.
Oct. 5-7
Fresh Art Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Pepin, Pierce and Buffalo counties. Seventeen artists’ studios and galleries include dozens of creative individuals doing what they must — making art.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Faerie land dreamer class (parent & child): 10 a.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Create a faerie land garden with your child.(8 & up). Some items will be available for sale. If you have any extra items (little figurines, etc.) for your garden, please bring them. Let's have some fun. Cost is $35/parent; $15/child. Contact Kaye at 715-231-3733.
UW-Stout homecoming: 8-11 a.m.—free community breakfast at Silver Dollar Saloon (Main St.); 11 a.m.-noon—parade downtown Menomonie and campus;
noon-2 p.m.—tailgate party in parking lot next to football stadium, $5 entry fee (sponsored by Dick's Fresh Market); 2 p.m.—football game. Visit www.uwstout.edu/homecoming for full list of events.
Monday, Oct. 8
Starting a foot & nail care business: 6-9 p.m. at Florian Gardens (2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire). Sponsored by UW-EC Continuing Education. Workshop features current business owners in the industry sharing how to take the first steps to get started in the business. Cost is $69; call 715-836-3636 or email gilesjk@uwec.edu for information.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
My Night to Cook: 5:30–7 p.m. Menomonie High School (1715 Fifth St. W.) Call 1-866-375-7464 to register by Oct. 5.
Spanish Film Fest: 7-9 p.m. at Harvey Hall (721 Third St. East, Menomonie). UW-Stout in cooperation with Pragda presents a free screening of Spanish-language film Birdboy.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Winter wear open house: 4-7 p.m. at C-3 Center (1620 Stout Road, Menomonie). Hosted by C-3 and United Way of Dunn County, free winter coats, hats, gloves, snow pants, boots and more for the entire family. Infant, children and adult sizes available. Enjoy light refreshments and pick out your winter needs while supplies last. No early arrivals; rain or shine. Donations of new or gently used items accepted until Oct. 9. Call 715-231-3066 with questions.
Roast beef supper: 4-7 p.m. at St. Katherine's (Beyer Settlement, E7250 N. County Road E.) On the menu: Roast beef, potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, dessert, beverages. Free will offering.
Rep. Ron Kind open office hours: 2-3 p.m. at Dunn County Government Center (County Board Room 122/124, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie). Kind’s office representatives can help Wisconsinites work with federal agencies after flooding and severe weather as well as those having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies.
Oct. 11 & 12
St. Joseph's Church thrift sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Joseph's (921 Wilson Ave. Menomonie). Men's, women's, children's clothing, books, household items, kitchen wares, bedding, shoes, toys.
Oct. 12-14; 19-21
MTG's Dracula: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 and 19; Saturday, Oct. 13 and 20; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14 and 21 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. East, Menomonie. A dramatic retelling of the classic Bram Stoker tale. Tickets are $15/adults and $13/student, senior, military, available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), or Menomonie Theater Guild box office (502 West Second St. (Tuesday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.)
Oct. 13 & 14
Halloween craft & vendor show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rassbach Heritage Museum (1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie). Visit haunted booths and bring kids to trick or treat.
Saturday, Oct. 13
How to Adult (Kind of)-Resume basics: 3-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Program for community members ages 16-25. Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson will share the "how-to's" of resume buildings. Free event; snacks provided. This is a FREE event and snacks will be provided.
Oktoberfest Sip & Shop craft & vendor tour: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Tiffany Creek Elementary (161 East St., Boyceville). Sponsored by The Women of Trinity Lutheran Church. Tour includes seven local vendors in area shops and many other at the school (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) Prize drawing at each location and grand prize for attendees who get their "passports" stamped at all locations. For info, call Mary Larson at 715-505-3326; Peggy Schutz at 715-556-2247; or Sharon Formoe at 715-702-2296.
Oct. 15 & 22
Drawing 101 for adults only: 6-8 p.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Designed for an adult with a child. Learn the basics of drawing — line, form, perspective, shading and more in this two-session class. Take home some pieces suitable for framing. Materials provided; light refreshments served. Cost is $35. Call 715-505-1864 to sign up.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Mabel's Main Street Outdoor Movie Night: 8 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 E. Main St., Menomonie). "Hocus Pocus" and the original "Ghostbusters" in the parking lot. Bring chairs, a blanket, snacks, grab a drink from the Mabel, or get an order of pizza from Ted's Pizza. Free; donations will be accepted for future movie nights. Collaboration between MTCA and Downtown Menomonie (Main Street of Menomonie).
Thursday, Oct. 18
Knowing News-journalists panel: 7 p.m. at UW-Stout Memorial Student Center (Ballroom A, 302 10th Ave. East, Menomonie). Associate journalism professor Kate Edenborg from UW-Stout will lead a discussion with western Wisconsin and Twin Cities journalists on what it's like to work in today's newsroom.
Oct. 19-21
Friends of the Menomonie Public Library’s fall book sale: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m. on Saturday; noon-2 p.m. on Sunday-Fill a bag for $5. Members only presale, 5-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 (can join that night). Thousands of books for sale in more than 40 categories; music, movies, audiobooks. Many items priced $1 or less; some specially priced books. Upgrade your reading collection while providing valuable funding for library services and programs. Provides funding for programs, services, and materials at the library. Donate books (accepted year-round) for the sale during library hours. For info, visit friends.menomonielibrary.org or Facebook at Friends of Menomonie Public Library.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Low-Cost Pet Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Keyes Chevytown (303 Oak Ave., Menomonie). Hosted by Dunn County Humane Society. Dogs and cats, cost is $10 plus tax; cash or check only. Need not be a Dunn County resident. Dogs need to be leashed and cats need to be in carriers. Engraved pet tags starting available for $7.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Crime book club discussion: 2-3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). The Unquiet Dead: A Novel, by Ausma Zehanat Khan. Despite their many differences, Detective Rachel Getty trusts her boss, Esa Khattak, implicitly. But she's still uneasy at Khattak's tight-lipped secrecy when he asks her to look into Christopher Drayton's death. Drayton's apparently accidental fall from a cliff doesn't seem to warrant a police investigation, particularly not from Rachel and Khattak's team, which handles minority-sensitive cases.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Messages from Beyond Psychic Gallery Reading: 7-9 p.m. at Tanglewood Greens (2200 Crestwood Dr., Menomonie). Tami Muska-Flach, Psychic/Medium, will be giving messages to the audience from the Spiritual Realm. Tami uses her gifts to connect to spirits and receives and interprets information from passed over loved ones, spirit guides and angels on the other side. Not everyone is guaranteed a reading. Advance tickets are $25 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3622850 or at the door for $30.
Thursday, Oct. 25
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Featuring Erin Jackson, armed with a megawatt smile and a pocket full of dreams, she was a semi-finalist in the latest reboot of "Last Comic Standing" and is poised to conquer the world of stand-up. Tickets are $25 ($20 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Author visit: 7-8 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Molly Patterson, From Where I Stand: Point of View in Novel Writing. Going beyond simple distinctions of first- and third-person and using the author’s novel "Rebellion" as an example, the talk will illuminate the benefits of employing diverse perspectives in novel writing. Event is co-sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. Copies of Rebellion will be available for purchase and an autographing session will follow the presentation.
Oct. 26 & 27
The Dark Woods-A haunted trail: 7-10 p.m. on the Lions Club Nature Trail (unpaved) in Menomonie's Wakanda Park. Lantern led haunted walk will feature tales off murder, revenge and ghosts. Tours leave quarterly in groups of 15; spots are limited Stop by the Rassbach Museum or call 715-232-8685 to reserve a spot. Tickets are $5 in advance; $10 night of the event.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Framed living art: 10 a.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Designing and making an art project in a deep shadow-box type frame using twigs, rocks, shells, moss and miniature plants. Bring your own frame box and supplies will be furnished. For ages 14-adult; cost is $35. Call 715-231-3733.
Author visit: 1-2:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Danny Lee Amos will discuss the publication of his memoir, "Child 6150: A Plea for Help That Went Unanswered. Danny has publicized his story to encourage and assist newly released prisoners and promote the need for prison reform. Free.
Benefit pancake breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon at Countryside Bakery (10 miles north of Durand or 5 miles south of Rock Falls on Hwy. 85 on County Highway). On the menu: pancakes, eggs, pure maple syrup, whole hog sausage, ham, Ellsworth, cheese curds, juice and coffee. Also bake sale and homemade ice cream.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations: 1:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Chad Lewis takes the audience on a supernatural journey to some of the most bizarre places in Wisconsin. It covers the entire state of Wisconsin — featuring a sea serpent in Lake Pepin, a phantom creature prowling the woods to back road creatures, to UFOs hovering in the sky — and complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, folklore, and directions. Free; books available for purchase.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Knowing News-community read discussion: 7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). UW-Eau Claire professor of journalism Jan Larson will lead a discussion about the modern journalism classic The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect.
Monday, Nov. 5 & 12
Painting 101 for adults only: Specify either 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. at Arts Coming Together gallery (107 Wilson Court, Menomonie, behind Wilson Place Museum). Also specify watercolor or acrylic — and wear old clothes or an apron. Learn to paint a fall scene using the media of your choice in this two-session class. Materials provided by the instructor along with suggestions for other supplies; light refreshments served. Call 715-505-1864 with questions, costs, or to sign up.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Pages and Pints Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. at The Duke & Dagger (120 6th Ave W, Menomonie). Free monthly event sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library; patrons are responsible for purchasing their own sustenance. The Map of Salt and Stars by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar is the story of two girls living 800 years apart — a modern-day Syrian refugee seeking safety and a medieval adventurer apprenticed to a legendary mapmaker — places today’s headlines in the sweep of history, where the pain of exile and the triumph of courage echo again and again. Contact the Information Desk at 715-232-2164 to sign up.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Antique appraisal event with Mark Moran: 1-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Sign up for an appointed time-slot with the expert beginning Oct. 1. Accepted items include fine art, furniture, ceramics, glassware, vintage photos, ads, folk art, toys, metalware, clocks, costume jewelry and many more items. Check with the Information Desk for a full listing. Excluded are all weapons, including swords and knives ( folding knives with advertising are accepted); traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; Beanie Babies.
Thursday, Nov. 15
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Combining energetic storytelling, observations and fun crowd interaction, Cy Amundson is a brand of stand-up comedy all his own. Growing up one of nine children in rural Minnesota, his dad's strict television rules left him with few evening options other than Nick At Night. He's made multiple TV appearances, including ... Nick At Night's own comedy show, Mom's Night Out! Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Saturday, Nov. 17
How to Adult (Kind of)-Financial know-how: 3-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Program for community members ages 16-25. Megan from Citizens State Bank shares how to balance a checkbook, set a budget and other financial savvy stuff. Free event; snacks provided.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Crime book club discussion: 2-3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Midwinter Blood: A Thriller, by Mons Kallentoft. When the ice melts, what remains? Thirty-four years old, blond, single, divorced with a teenage daughter, Fors is the most driven superintendent who has ever worked on the police force in her small, isolated town. And the most talented. In her job, she is constantly moving through the borderland between life and death. Her path in life is violent and hazardous.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Be Empowered! Health care decision making: 3-6 p.m. at Clarion Hotel Campus Area, Eau Claire. Navigating medical decisions can be challenging at any stage of life. Get prepared at this free community event that wil.l provide information to be empowered when considering care options. Event will start with a screening of the Frontline documentary film "Being Mortal”, followed by a panel including a physician, chaplain, nurse, and social worker and a chance to discuss questions about care options during the Q+A session and with care resources from the community. Hosted by UWEC Continuing Education
Saturday, Dec. 15
How to Adult (Kind of)-Laundry basics: 3-4 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road). Sewing buttons and hemming, how to fold a fitted sheet, DIY stain removers. Program for community members ages 16-25. Free event; snacks provided.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Co+op Explorers—After School Art: 4-5 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op (815 Main St.) Students 12 and under will learn a new art skill or medium in this monthly after-school art class taught by Kiara Carlson. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $5, due at time of registration (required) online at mmfc.coop/calendar, by phone at 715-235-6533, or in store at the customer service desk. Class fees are non-refundable and non-transferable within 48 hours of the class start. Contact Becca Kleist at 715-235-6533 x220 or becca@mmfc.coop with questions.
Thursday, March 21
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). One of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Godfrey grew up in Chicago where he constantly got in trouble for misbehaving and being an all-around class clown. With multiple film and TV credits to his name, he recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, "Godfrey: Black By Accident." Tickets are $30 ($25 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Thursday, April 18
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
