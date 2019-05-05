Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Tuesday, May 7
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Mamre Cemetery annual meeting: 6:30 p.m. at to be held at the cemetery, 550th Ave., Menomonie. For more information, call 715-235-3747.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-233-7560 to register.
Wednesday, May 8
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Thursday, May 9
Community Foundation to award $38,000 at annual luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tanglewood Greens, 2200 Crestwood Dr., Menomonie. The Community Foundation of Dunn County is inviting the community to help honor its newest grant recipients and to celebrate their impact on the community at their Annual Luncheon event. Attendees will enjoy a catered lunch and learn how the Foundation Board directs charitable dollars to programs and projects that are adding energy and vitality to our community. The cost to attend is $15 per person. Please visit www.cfdunncounty.org to register or email officemanager@cfdunncounty.org.
Friday, May 10
Advance Care Planning, A Guide to Arranging Your Personal & Legal Affairs class: 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. at Room 54, Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Includes light lunch. Call 715-232-4006 to register by May 7. By Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Saturday, May 11
27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive: Throughout western Wisconsin. Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. U.S. Postal Service customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 11, before their letter carrier arrives. In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution. For moer information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us.
Community Conversations, “Bridging the Divide Workshop” by Beth Ann Hartung: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. This workshop explores ways to get people with differences to talk with each other and steer tough conversations toward common ground. If we can put aside the politics of fear, hate, divisiveness and polarization, we can decide together what kind of society we want. This workshop is open to the public.
ABC’s of Home Building seminar: 9 a.m. at 4319 Jeffers Rd., Eau Claire. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting the first ABC’s of Home Building seminars on Saturday, May 11. The second session is being held on Thursday, May 16th at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes a free ticket to the 45th Annual Parade of Homes. Have questions about the building process? Please join the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association to learn more about building your own home. We will discuss the first steps, what to discuss with your lender, the prequalifying and financing of your property, different ways to build your home and choosing a builder. For more information, or to register, visit www.cvhomebuilders.com/events. Preregistration is required for both seminars. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Menomonie High School Jazz Bands and Alumni Band in a night of Jazz: 8 p.m. at Menomonie High School Commons, 1715 5th St. W. Featuring the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensembles and the MHS alumni jazz ensembles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons at 7 p.m. featured bands from 8-10 p.m. Also included is a silent auction and decadent desserts. Adults $8, students and seniors $5. Tickets available at the door. For more information contact: 715-232-2609 ext. 40117.
Wednesday, May 15
Thursday, May 16
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information. By Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
ABC’s of Home Building seminar: 6 p.m. at 4319 Jeffers Rd., Eau Claire. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting the second ABC’s of Home Building seminars Thursday, May 16. Admission is $10 per person and includes a free ticket to the 45th Annual Parade of Homes. Have questions about the building process? Please join the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association to learn more about building your own home. We will discuss the first steps, what to discuss with your lender, the prequalifying and financing of your property, different ways to build your home and choosing a builder. For more information, or to register, visit www.cvhomebuilders.com/events. Preregistration is required for both seminars. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
Tuesday, May 21
Dunn County Master Gardeners meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Dunn County Community Services Building, Room 101, 3001 US Hwy. 12 E, Menomonie.The speaker will be Becky Behrens, physical therapist. Behrens will present the topic on “Body Mechanics for Gardeners.” The public is welcome.
Wednesday, May 22
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Saturday, June 1
Free day on the Red Cedar Trail on National Trails Day: 10 a.m.-noon at the Depot Visitors Center, Highway 29, Menomonie. Activities go from 10 a.m.-noon and include fishing, biking, bike tune-ups from Simple Sports, UW-Stout equipment rental booth, Mayo Clinic Health Systems bike safety, prizes, snacks and more. “Snake Discovery” is back again this year featuring turtles, salamanders, and snakes. A special Yoga class in the park will be held at 9 a.m. before the regular events begin at 10 a.m. All events are free. Go to redcedarhoffman.org for more information and a full schedule.
Saturday, June 8
26th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast: 7-11 a.m. at Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie. Cost: $6, children 5 and under are free. The annual dairy breakfast is hosted by a Dunn County dairy farmer each year and is coordinated by the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee. The meal includes all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian Waffles with real maple syrup and flavored syrups. You’ll be able to enjoy a variety of dairy products, including white, chocolate and strawberry milk, Cady Cheese sticks, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds, McDonald’s Yoplait Go-Gurts, and Swiss Miss pudding snacks. Activities featured at the dairy breakfast will include a bake sale by St. Henry Church in Eau Galle, antique tractor display, petting zoo, tractor-driven hay wagon tours of the farm, and door prizes will be given away.
Thursday, June 13
Invasive Plants Association of Wisconsin field day: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Rd., Menomonie and other locations. The event will begin at Lucette Brewing Company in the morning followed by a bus tour around Menomonie looking at over 20 invasive plants. Experts from around the state will discuss these plants, check out control methods via the LCIP trailer, map techniques and more. Lunch will be provided by Lucette Woodfire Eatery with refreshments throughout the day. If you are an IPAW member, the event doesn’t event cost you a dime. For those who are not members the cost for the day is $20. Just 42 spots available. Register at the IPAW website: ipaw.org/event/invasive-plant-field-day/
2019 Blue Ox Music Festival: June 13-15 at Whispering Pines Campground, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire. Blue Ox is in its fifth year, and showcases the best of roots, Americana and bluegrass. The 2019 lineup includes two nights of Pert Near Sandstone along with Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band and more. Buy tickets at https://www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.
Live music from Poppa Bear Norton on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Poppa Bear Norton will be performing June 13.
Wednesday, June 26
Christian Music Festival OneFest 2019: At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. National acts NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli, Carrolton and more will be coming to the Chippewa Valley July 26-28. This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment, and ministry showcases. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
Thursday, June 20
Live music from Rhythm Posse on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Rhythm Posse will be performing June 20.
Thursday, June 27
Live music from North of Dixie on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. North of Dixie will be performing June 27.
Saturday, June 29
Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Menomonie area gardens. 18th annual tour features 6 beautiful gardens in Dunn County. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, find perennials and other delights by visiting the Garden Market at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Road, Menomonie). Available at Stepping Stones, online and at several local stores in May, tickets are $15 in advance; $17 day of the tour (and at each garden site). Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters, and community connections programs. For details, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.–12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
Apollo 11 Moon Landing rocket on display: July 8-19 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Spacesuit and Saturn V LEGO Rocket on display at the library. Books on the Apollo missions, large poster for selfies on the moon.
Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing: 9:30 p.m., first cloudless night between July 8-12 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Outside near the lake. See the Menomonie Public Library Facebook page for details and updates. Bring a ground blanket or folding lawn chair and bug repellent. Several planets should be viewable in early July. A telescope will be set up. We’ll also look for other prominent objects in the night sky.
Thursday, July 11
Live music from Pit Wagon on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Pit Wagon will be performing July 11
Monday, July 15
‘First Man on the Moon’ documentary showing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Moon pies and Tang also offered along with the PBS Nova documentary ‘First Man on the Moon.’
Tuesday, July 16
Model Rocketry Assembly and Testing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Upper elementary to high school youth. Pre-registration required–deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Modern Rocketry.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Model rockets and engines will be supplied by the library.
Wednesday, July 17
Building and Testing a Mars Lander: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Elementary-age youth. Bring hot glue gun and sticks. Pre-registration required. A parent must help with the hot glueing. Deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Mars Lander.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Mars Lander kit will be supplied.
Thursday, July 18
Live music from Weapons of Brass Destruction on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Weapons of Brass Destruction will be performing July 18.
Thursday, July 25
Live music from Jim Herrick and Friends on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Jim Herrick and Friends will be performing July 25.
Thursday, August 1
Live music from The Cutaways on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. The Cutaways will be performing Aug. 1.
Thursday, August 8
Live music from Yata, Sinz and Orfield on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Yata, Sinz and Orfield will be performing Aug. 8.
