Tuesday, Sept. 17
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
“Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories”: 7-8:45 p.m. Documentary screening at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Register by Sept. 16.
Supporting farmers during challenging times workshop: 9 a.m.-noon at the Dunn County Services Building room 54, 3001 Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Stephanie Plaster, an agriculture educator for Extension Ozaukee and Washington Counties and Tina Kohlman, dairy and livestock agent for Extension Fond du Lac County will share their presentation Motivating Farmers in a Time of Change: Building Confidence in Listening and Communication Skills. Stephanie Hintz, human development and relationships educator for Extension Dunn County will present Taking Care of You: Mind, Body and Spirit. Pre-registration is encouraged prior to Sept. 13. No cost to attend. To register for the meeting please complete the Google Form, https://forms.gle/cBvsvMYbUrNiEFmK9
Thursday, Sept. 19
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon at Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for more information.
Furlong Gallery: Exhibitions by UW-Stout almna and an alumni group to be featured. Paula Elliott presents “Indefinite Objects” in the north space while the south spaces will feature work by Andy Ducett, Josh Norton, Mark Spusta, Ric Stultz and the late Noah Norton. Refreshments will be served. Show remains up until Oct. 26. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday: noon-4 p.m..
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Voter Registration Drives: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin, 2920 Schneider Avenue SE in Menomonie, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie Chamber of Commerce, 342 Main Street E. in Menomonie and 4:30-6 p.m. at Tuesday’s Table St. Joseph Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Avenue in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Bariatric Connections: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Fall Cover Crops Field Day: 1230-3:30 p.m. at Red Cedar Demonstration Farm, near Hwy. 12/29 E. and Stokke Parkway. Field day includes in presentations: Interseeding cover crops at various corn growth stages – Jason Cavadini, Agronomist, UW Marshfield Agricultural Research Station; Update on Nitrogen Use Efficiency project – Kevan Klingberg, UW Discovery Farms Program; Precision Ag for profitability- Scott Stipetich, Farm Bill Biologist, Pheasants Forever; Maintaining soil fertility for profitably and soil health– Carrie Laboski, Professor and Extension Soil Scientist at University of Wisconsin-Madison; On-farm education at Red Cedar Demonstration Farm -CVTC Agronomy Management Student Panel. Register by Sept. 20. For questions contact Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent Katie Wantoch at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or 715-232-1636.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Eat Well on a Budget: 6-7 p.m. at Menomonie Market Food Co-op 814 Main Street E. Register by Sept. 19.
Supper and Bake Sale: 4:30-7 p.m.. Fall Supper and Bake Sale at Wilson Lutheran Church, 401 310th Street in Wilson. Meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetables, breads, dessert and beverage. Free will offering.
Friday, Sept. 27
Football tailgate party: 4-7 p.m. at The Arena Sports Bar. Menomonie High School class of 2020 senior lock-in fundraiser prior to the Menomonie football game. $10 includes food and two drinks. Bean bag games with prizes and 50/50 raffle.
Saturday, Sept. 28.
Step up to Hunger 5k Walk/Run: Registration for the third annual walk run begins at 9 a.m. with the event beginning at 10 a.m. on the Red Cedar Trail in Menomonie. A chili and cornbread feed follows at Riverside Park. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-18 with under age 5 free. Register online at steppingstonesdc.org, or call Stepping Stones at 715-235-2920. Medals will be awarded for best times, with prizes for top pledge-getters. The first 100 registrants will receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters and support services programs.
Challenge and Rope Course Adventures: 10 a.m.-noon UW-Stout Challenge Course. Corner of 18th Avenue and Fifth Street. Register by Sept. 19.
Hot Health Topics for the Hmong Community: 9 a.m.-noon at Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar 2321 Stout Road. Call 715-233-7489 with question or to register by Sept. 23.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Paulo Padilha e Bando: Brazilian musical group visits as part of an Arts Midwest World Fest series. 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. A documentary screening with a Q&A session with the band to follow.
Friday, Oct. 4
Meri Dean and Friends: 7:30 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E. in Menomonie. Former long-time Menomonie residents Jason and Melissa Kadinger of Meri Music with be joined by fellow musicians Rachel Henke, Elaine Lacksonen, Kevin Louden, Lori Mollan and Wes Nehring. The duet performs a wide array of genres, ranging from jazz to olde Celtic, from rock to indie, from folk to blues. Tickets cost $18-20.
Monday, Oct. 7
Blood drive: Red Cross community blood drive. Noon-6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Voter registration drive: 1-2 p.m. at Dunn County Service Building, 3001 Hwy. 12/29 E in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote at the Hmong Friendship Group. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Old Settlers annual meeting: 11 a.m. registration and noon meal at Dean & Sue’s Bar & Grill, 2002 Midway Road in Menomonie. The 128th annual meeting of the Dunn County Old Settlers will include following the meal a business meeting and guest speaker, Troy Knutson’s presentation will be given on the 1958 Colfax, Dunn County tornado. Cost of the meal $9 and reservations should be made by Sept. 27. To make reservations contact one of the Dunn County Old Settlers board members.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Craft/vendor tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tiffany Creek Elementary School, 161 East Street in Boyceville. Octoberfest “Sip & Shop” fall craft and vendor tour with have more than 40 vendors on site. Local shops Brenda’s Barn Quilts & Burlap Wreaths (1112 Tiffany Street) and Barn Star Boutique (E2364 1120th Avenue) will be part of the tour. Food will be available all day. A quilt raffle will take place along with more than 40 other raffle items. Sponsored by the Ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Joyful Noise Choir: 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Rehearsals for the “Good Old Camps Songs” themed fall concert, Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church. There are no auditions and no charge to join the choir. Singers can join the choir at any rehearsal. The fall concert will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
“The Public” movie viewing: 6:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. A community discussion will follow the free showing about the impact of homelessness in Dunn County and what one can do to help. The discussion will be led by Stepping Stones Shelter Coordinator Heidi Hooten and Executive Director of the Menomonie Public Library Ted Stark.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Author Carolyn Porter: At Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie, 10:30-11:30 a.m., sponsored by the Menomonie Public Library and the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate” was a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award, a Paris Book Festival winner and winner of gold medals from Independent Publisher Book Awards and the Military Writer’s Society of America. Written by Carolyn Porter, an award-winning graphic designer and type designer who graduated from UW-Stout.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Voter Registration Drive: 4:30-6 p.m. at First Congressional United Church of Christ Thursday Table, 420 Wilson Avenue in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Author Chad Lewis: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Free event with copies of Lewis’ book Legends and Folklore of Winter available for purchase. Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of cannibalistic spirits, Krampus the anti-Santa Claus, stories of little people, werewolves, witches, being buried alive, and numerous other Holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Voter Registration Drive: noon-1:15 p.m. at Tantara Apartments 420 Heller Road in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Annie’s Project: A six-week program for women farmers.The scheduled dates are Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3 & 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Classes will meet in conference room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 US Hwy 12 E, in Menomonie. Organizers are able to offer this program for $50 for Compeer Financial clients and $75 for all other participants for the entire course. Fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials, and lunch for the six sessions. To register, please visit compeer.com/annies-project or call (844) 426-6733. Program is limited to 20 people.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Voter Registration Drive: 10-11 a.m. at Hostford-Rich Apartments, 1202 10th Street in Menomonie. League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will assist those wishing to register to vote. Those that want to register or re-register due to address or name change are welcome. A Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin ID should be brought. Those that don’t have either an ID card or driver’s license should know the last four digits of their Social Security number and bring proof of residence like a utility bill, lease, pay stub, credit card statement or government issued document.
