Saturday, June 8
26th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast: 7-11 a.m. at Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie. Cost: $6, children 5 and under are free. The annual dairy breakfast is hosted by a Dunn County dairy farmer each year and is coordinated by the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee. The meal includes all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian Waffles with real maple syrup and flavored syrups. You’ll be able to enjoy a variety of dairy products, including white, chocolate and strawberry milk, Cady Cheese sticks, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds, McDonald’s Yoplait Go-Gurts, and Swiss Miss pudding snacks. Activities featured at the dairy breakfast will include a bake sale by St. Henry Church in Eau Galle, antique tractor display, petting zoo, tractor-driven hay wagon tours of the farm, and door prizes will be given away.
Morning pasture walk at Holm Family Farm in Elk Mound: 8 a.m. at E10025 690th Ave., Elk Mound. Bird watchers and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to join in a pasture walk at the Holm Family Farm. The walk theme will be “Birdsong on the Farm: How Grazing Provides Wildlife Habitat.” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Bill Hogseth will guide the walk and share his knowledge of pasture land birds. The walk is open to the public. Please bring binoculars and bird identification books if you have them. RSVP to Kevin at 715-314-0338 or at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/upcoming-events
‘Smart Justice’ criminal justice reform forum in Menomonie: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The Menomonie Police Department, in partnership with the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, Dunn County District Attorney’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Corrections, will hold a forum to discuss criminal justice reform on Saturday, June 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library. Attendees are invited to submit questions prior to the start of the forum, which will then be fielded by the panel. Please arrive a few minutes early if you would like to submit a question. The forum will focus on the advanced criminal justice reforms that have been implemented in Dunn County.
Tuesday, June 11
Music Over Menomin Junior: 6–7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week.
Ludington Guard Band concert: 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Park in Menomonie. Concerts are free and open to the public. A flag raising ceremony will be followed by a pie and ice cream social, with pie served by the First Congregational United Church of Christ. First half concert selections are “Ignition,” “In The Bleak Mid-Winter,” “Black Granite March,” “Stephen Foster Fantasy,” “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” and “The Music Man.” The children’s march will be “The Children’s Marching Song.” After intermission, the second half selections will be “American Riversongs,” “Highlights from Guys and Dolls” and John Williams Symphonic Soundtracks.
Wednesday, June 12
Tainter Church Pie and Ice Cream Social: 4:30-7 p.m. at Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th St., Colfax. Cost: A free-will offering. The menu includes homemade pies and ice cream as well as other desserts with a picnic supper which offers barbecue and hot turkey sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, baked beans, salads and beverages. Directions to the church: Exit 45 off I-94, north on Country Road B, east on 730th Ave., north on 690th to the church. Follow the signs or call 715 235-9219.
Thursday, June 13
Invasive Plants Association of Wisconsin field day: 9 a.m.—4 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Rd., Menomonie and other locations. The event will begin at Lucette Brewing Company in the morning followed by a bus tour around Menomonie looking at over 20 invasive plants. Experts from around the state will discuss these plants, check out control methods via the LCIP trailer, map techniques and more. Lunch will be provided by Lucette Woodfire Eatery with refreshments throughout the day. If you are an IPAW member, the event doesn’t event cost you a dime. For those who are not members the cost for the day is $20. Just 42 spots available. Register at the IPAW website: ipaw.org/event/invasive-plant-field-day/
Large Menomonie thrift sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 921 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Sale will also be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Mens, womens, children’s clothing, books, household items, kitchen wares, bedding, shoes and toys. Handicap accessible.
2019 Blue Ox Music Festival: June 13-15 at Whispering Pines Campground, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire. Blue Ox is in its fifth year, and showcases the best of roots, Americana and bluegrass. The 2019 lineup includes two nights of Pert Near Sandstone along with Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band and more. Buy tickets at https://www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.
Live music from Poppa Bear Norton on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Poppa Bear Norton will be performing June 13.
Friday, June 14
The 23rd Annual Breakfast in the Valley: 5-10 a.m. at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire. Scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, mushrooms and onions, muffins, cheese, cheese curds, bananas, milk, orange juice, coffee and the traditional June Dairy Breakfast treat of corn flakes with Culver’s custard and strawberries will be served from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. Over 300 volunteers from area businesses will prepare and serve the breakfast. In addition to breakfast, there will be agricultural product displays, business displays, farm animals, door prize drawings, a milk drinking contest with local celebrities, antique tractors, Friend of Agriculture Award, Conservation Farmer Award and a visit from the newly-crowned Alice in Dairyland and Fairest of the Fair. New for 2019 is a farmer’s market sponsored by Fleet Farm to connect breakfast attendees with local vendors. Nellie Holsteins farm family will be at the breakfast showcasing information about their farm. Cost: $8 per adult or $2 for children 3-12. Children aged 2 and younger are free. Tickets are available at the door and at the Chamber office for early purchase. Free parking is available and the facility is handicap accessible. For more information, contact the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce at (715) 834-1204.
Large Menomonie thrift sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 921 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Mens, womens, children’s clothing, books, household items, kitchen wares, bedding, shoes and toys. Handicap accessible.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Go to redcross.org to register.
Tuesday, June 18
Music Over Menomin Junior: 6–7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week.
Wednesday, June 19
Public meeting on CWD in wild deer: 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Town Hall on County Highway H, Mondovi. The Wisconsin DNR and Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold a public meeting to discuss the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in western Eau Claire County. Members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management after the detection of chronic wasting disease in western Eau Claire County. DNR staff will give information about the results of local CWD testing efforts and to discuss recommendations to be considered by the advisory team. The public will be able to comment at a time during the meeting.
Thursday, June 20
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Live music from Rhythm Posse on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Rhythm Posse will be performing June 20.
Saturday, June 22
Vintage Baseball Festival: 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phelan Park, 21st Ave. E, Menomonie. The Menomonie Blue Caps will host their largest 1860 Vintage Baseball Festival to date. Ten teams from around the country will be represented for a weekend of historical baseball: Two days full of games on three baseball fields. Other activities include a live radio broadcast, live music, Davis Dogs food truck, drinks provided by Bill’s Distributing, silent auction/raffle and more. Saturday evening join all the teams at brewery nønic for beer, food and music from Andy Hanson Music and D. Janakey.
Menomonie’s first Wine Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. in downtown Menomonie. The Wine Walk will feature 10 different locations with multiple varieties of wine for attendees to taste. Locations involved are 503 Broadway, Anshus Jewelers, Artysta Boutique, Bookends on Main, Crimson Skies, Estilo, Grey Barn, La dee dah, Mike’s Art and Design Supply and Mood Boutique. What comes with your ticket: Passport that features a map of all businesses participating. Passport will include exclusive dinner specials to eateries in the downtown. A “Wine Walk” glass (plastic) to use during the event and is yours to keep. Each location will have two samples for attendees to enjoy, some will offer appetizers. Your passports will include dinner specials to eateries throughout the downtown. Designated Drivers are free. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com under “Menomonie Wine Walk”.
Sunday, June 23
Vintage Baseball Festival: 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phelan Park, 21st Ave. E, Menomonie. The Menomonie Blue Caps will host their largest 1860 Vintage Baseball Festival to date. Ten teams from around the country will be represented for a weekend of historical baseball: Two days full of games on three baseball fields. Other activities include a live radio broadcast, live music, Davis Dogs food truck, drinks provided by Bill’s Distributing, silent auction/raffle and more. Saturday evening join all the teams at brewery nønic for beer, food and music from Andy Hanson Music and D. Janakey.
Tuesday, June 25
Music Over Menomin Junior: 6–7 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week.
Wednesday, June 26
Christian Music Festival OneFest 2019: At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. National acts NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli, Carrolton and more will be coming to the Chippewa Valley July 26-28. This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment, and ministry showcases. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
Bariatric Connections: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Thursday, June 27
Colfax Music in the Park: 7-8 p.m. at Tower Park, downtown Colfax. Hickory will be performing. Rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue. Bring your lawn chair. There is no charge to attend. Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with the annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 15. For the full list of Music in the Park dates and performers, see the Dunn County Master Calendar in print or online at chippewa.com/dunnconnect.
Live music from North of Dixie on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. North of Dixie will be performing June 27.
Saturday, June 29
Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Menomonie area gardens. 18th annual tour features 6 beautiful gardens in Dunn County. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, find perennials and other delights by visiting the Garden Market at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Road, Menomonie). Available at Stepping Stones, online and at several local stores in May, tickets are $15 in advance; $17 day of the tour (and at each garden site). Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters, and community connections programs. For details, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Sunday, June 30
Unitarian Society of Menomonie holding church service at the Mabel Tainter: 10 a.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. The Unitarian Society of Menomonie will celebrate its original church home at the Mabel Tainter. In addition to the Menomonie Unitarians, congregants from six Unitarian fellowships from western Wisconsin including Rice Lake, Eau Claire, River Falls, La Crosse, Ashland, and St. Croix Falls will participate. Diane Light, a consulting minister with the Unitarian Society of Menomonie, will lead the service. The service will explore the critical issue of climate change. It is open to the public. Childcare will be provided.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.—12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
Apollo 11 Moon Landing rocket on display: July 8-19 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Spacesuit and Saturn V LEGO Rocket on display at the library. Books on the Apollo missions, large poster for selfies on the moon.
Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing: 9:30 p.m., first cloudless night between July 8-12 at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Outside near the lake. See the Menomonie Public Library Facebook page for details and updates. Bring a ground blanket or folding lawn chair and bug repellent. Several planets should be viewable in early July. A telescope will be set up. We’ll also look for other prominent objects in the night sky.
Thursday, July 11
Live music from Pit Wagon on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Pit Wagon will be performing July 11.
Monday, July 15
‘First Man on the Moon’ documentary showing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Moon pies and Tang also offered along with the PBS Nova documentary ‘First Man on the Moon.’
Tuesday, July 16
Community Health Coalition Conference: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Results of the 2019 Dunn County Community Health Needs will be revealed at the first Community Health Coalition Conference at UW-Stout. The Dunn County Community Health Coalition event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, will be a celebration of the coalition. The conference is free and open to community members. To register go to www.uwstout.edu/Health-Dunn-Right. Lunch will be provided.
Model Rocketry Assembly and Testing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Upper elementary to high school youth. Pre-registration required—deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Modern Rocketry.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Model rockets and engines will be supplied by the library.
Wednesday, July 17
Building and Testing a Mars Lander: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Elementary-age youth. Bring hot glue gun and sticks. Pre-registration required. A parent must help with the hot glueing. Deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: “Mars Lander.” Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Mars Lander kit will be supplied.
Thursday, July 18
Live music from Weapons of Brass Destruction on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Weapons of Brass Destruction will be performing July 18.
Thursday, July 25
Live music from Jim Herrick and Friends on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Jim Herrick and Friends will be performing July 25.
Thursday, August 1
Live music from The Cutaways on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. The Cutaways will be performing Aug. 1.
Thursday, August 8
Live music from Yata, Sinz and Orfield on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library: Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join the library for its 10th season of free live music from local artists. Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance. Yata, Sinz and Orfield will be performing Aug. 8.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Momentum West regional housing summit: 1900 College Dr., Rice Lake. In addition to data from the Realtors Association, the day will feature presentations and discussions centering on regional efforts such as Home Sweet Menomonie, a collaborative effort in Eau Claire and Altoona to address housing needs, case studies on Barron County programs and development, private sector use of tax credits, a panel discussion of home builders, placemaking and state programs to assist in housing development.
