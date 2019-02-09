Saturday, Feb. 9
Stuff the Truck for Dunn County Humane Society: 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at Walmart, 180 Cedar Falls Rd., Menomonie. Volunteers will be collecting donations for the Dunn County Humane Society from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Wishlists will be available at the door, or at https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/wish-list/.
Polar Plunge in Wakanda Park: 11 a.m.—5 p.m. at Wakanda Park, 909 Ave. E, Menomonie. Join hundreds as they put on wacky costumes, jump in a lake and earn prizes all while supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, including those in Dunn County. You can plunge with a team, plunge solo, plunge with classmates/coworkers/friends or stay on dry land and still be part of the fun and fundraising as “Too Chicken to Plunge”.
Frost Fair: 11 a.m. at the Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie. Shake off those winter blues with activities like winter-themed crafts, a chili cookoff, 1860s rules vintage baseball, a snow sculpture contest, artisans, a history exhibit, coffee and hot chocolate. The Chili Cook-Off begins at 11 a.m. with voting concluding at 1:30 p.m. $5 entry to taste and vote. To participate in the cookoff, entry forms are available at the Rassbach Museum or online at www.dunnhistory.org. Cook-off prize is an ASUS C300S Chromebook courtesy of Marketplace Foods.
Community Conversations at the Menomonie Public Library: 1—3 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The presenter is Dr. Mark Neumann, practicing pediatrician in critical care at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center. The topic is “Medicare for All.” The public is welcome.
Menomonie READS celebration of words: 3:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Make crafts using your favorite quotes from the book “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” the book the Menomonie READS groups for teens will be reading starting Jan. 14.
Second Annual Snow Ball: 7 p.m. at Russel J. Rassbach Museum’s Holtby Hall, Wakanda Park, 1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie. The Snow Ball, formerly part of the Winter Snow Daze held at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, got its start in the 1940s. The Dunn County Historical Society has since revived the event. The theme of the dance is centered in the 1950s and ‘60s—don’t be surprised to see a poodle skirt or a pair of white bucks. Live music will be performed by The Cutaways, with the Stout Swing Club giving dance lessons throughout the evening. Party-goers will be entered to win best-dressed and best-dressed vintage to be awarded prizes like gift certificates to the Duke and Dagger and Skoogs Parkside Supper Club. The DCHS has also revived the dance’s traditional quilt raffle. Tckets may be purchased ahead of time or the night of the event for $5 each, or 5 for $20. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets are $25 a person — and each comes with a one-year membership to the Dunn County Historical Society. Buy by calling 712-232-8685 or at the door.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter meeting: 7 p.m. at Modicum Brewery, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona. Another meeting will be held April 11. Open to all. “Speed Fly Tying” at the February meeting and “Night of the Fly” at the April meeting. Free to attend. Visit our website, wcwtu.com, for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Local author visits Menomonie Public Library: 1:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Brian Gabriel is originally from the town of Peru in Dunn County, and farmed for many years along the Chippewa River. He has conducted 30 oral interviews, collected local artifacts and hundreds of vintage photographs and produced 10 historical documentary videos on the Lower Chippewa River. He has been exploring and documenting the history of the Lower Chippewa since 2005. At the event, attendees will see a preview of Gabriel’s new DVD documentary.
Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area’s Gifts Of The Heart Benefit: 6 p.m. at Off Broadway Banquet Center, 1501 N. Broadway, Menomonie. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. Dinner served around 6:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. All funds go to the Free Clinic. Several raffles including Northwoods Adventures Raffle which includes a paddle board, kayak, camping equipment, Yeti cooler and FitBit Surge watch. Other raffles, wine pull, silent auction and live auction available. To register, buy tickets, or for more information, visit the Menomonie Area Free Clinic website at http://www.menomoniefreeclinic.org/.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Soup and Sandwich Supper and Bake Sale: 4:30—7 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Pine Creek, E6698 County Rd. V, Ridgeland. There will be seven kinds of soup to choose from; attendees can make their own sandwiches, bars and beverages. Free-will donation. Delicious baked goods. Money raised goes to the Pine Creek Cemetery Association for improvements to the cemetery.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Your Farm’s Future: A blueprint to move your farm forward: 10 a.m.—2:30 p.m. at Loopy’s Grill and Saloon, 10691 Cty Hwy X/Business Hwy 29, Chippewa Falls. The program is intended for farmers interested in planning and preparing for the future of their business in the context of current challenging economic conditions. Participants will learn to prepare and plan for the future of their farm business. Registration for the workshop is $15 per person. To register, obtain a brochure, or for more information, contact Extension Dunn County at 715-232-1636.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Entrepreneurial Training Program: 6—8:45 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Meggers Hall, 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake. Cost for the program is $250 after a WEDC scholarship is applied to qualified applicants. An Entrepreneurial Training Program in Rice Lake is designed to help people learn the fundamentals of small business start-up, management and how to create a business plan. Sessions meet Thursday evenings at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County. It is sponsored by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education. The cost of the program is $1,000, but the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provides tuition assistance in the amount of $750 to qualified applicants who complete the program, including the preparation of a written business plan. Therefore the actual cost to participate in the Entrepreneurial Training series is $250. For more information and to register, visit http://www.wisconsinsbdc.org/eauclaire/attend/etp
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner: 4—7 p.m. Join Dunn County Humane Society in celebrating World Spay Day on February 26th with our annual Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner. Dinner will be served from 4—7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 4-12; children under 4 years old eat free.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Bariatric Connections group meeting: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
“Reflections on ‘Frankenstein,’ Film and Black Atlantic Autobiography” talk: 6 p.m. at the Cedar and Maple rooms, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. UW-Eau Claire Professor Joel Pace will give a talk, “Reflections on ‘Frankenstein,’ Film and Black Atlantic Autobiography.” Rickie Ann Legleitner, co-chair of the Literature Committee, will host the event.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Create your own mixtape playlist: 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Featuring Jim Nelson. Back in the 70s, 80s and 90s mixtapes were all the rage. Welcome to a new generation. Patrons will learn to create and share their playlists with their friends and family on their own devices. Please bring your own device.
Saturday, March 2
Spring Begins! Gardening Seminar: 9 a.m.—noon, Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 Hwy. 12 E, Menomonie. Gardeners interested in beautifying their gardens with hydrangeas and those who find their gardening hampered by physical restrictions are invited to Spring Begins!, the annual gardening seminar sponsored by Dunn County Master Gardeners. Enter using the basement level door on the west side of the building. Mike Maddox, Director of the UW-Extension Master Gardener Program, will talk on “Hydrangeas for Wisconsin” and “Tips, Tricks and Tools for Adaptive Gardening Techniques.” The seminar is for gardeners of all experience levels. Registration is $8 until February 22, $10 afterwards and at the door. Registration includes materials, coffee break, snacks, and door prizes. For more information or to register, contact UW–Extension Dunn County office at (715) 232–1636 or on the web at dunn.uwex.edu. The seminar offers Master Gardener volunteers continuing education and service credit.
Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School Commons, 1715 Fifth St. W. Annual fundraiser for Stepping Stones of Dunn County features hand-crafted bowls to fill with soup from area chefs, bakers and community groups who also provide fresh-baked bread and desserts. Music by local performers, a silent auction filled with hundreds of items (including handmade quilts), and kid’s activities. Advance tickets are $15, available at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Rd., Menomonie) or $17 at the door for a choice of soups, bread and dessert along with a complimentary bowl to serve as a reminder of those in need in our community. Meal only tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Children under 5 eat free.
The Irvington-Weston Hillclimbers Snowmobile Club’s 46th Annual Liver Feed: 11:30 a.m. at B&B Weston Bar and Grill, E1746 361 Ave., Menomonie. South of Menomonie to Highway 25 to County Highway D, go west on County Highway D to County Highway X (about 8 miles) and go west on County Highway X to Weston. Watch for the signs. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Menu includes fried liver, BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, coffee and dessert. For more information, call 715-664-8617.
Seed Library: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Learn how to approach gardening and landscaping projects through the ecologically-based science of permaculture. See real-world examples of techniques to create to a beautiful and sustainable garden ecosystem in your backyard. Patrons can pick up free seeds from the SEED library after the program. Program is presented by Christopher Kerrschneider of Baldwin.
Monday, March 4
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12—6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. There is a huge emergency need for blood as many drives were canceled due to the weather. Please donate now. To make an appointment, please call 1-800-733-2767, or log onto redcrossblood.org and go to ‘find a drive’, enter 54751, then Menomonie UMC, or call Jan at 715-232-8718.
Wednesday, March 6
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean on March 6, “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, March 7
Menomonie READS book discussion: 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library meeting room, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join a discussion of the critically-acclaimed young adult novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky.
Saturday, March 9
“Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic For Our Time” movie screening: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Help us celebrate the 70th anniversary of the publication of Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac.” A short discussion will take place after the movie. The public is welcome.
Menomonie Lions Club 20th annual Checkered Flag Banquet: 5 p.m. at Stout Ale House, 1501 N. Broadway, Menomonie. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner following around 7 p.m.; the first raffle is at 6 p.m. The several raffles include a sportsman’s raffle, golf raffle, ladies raffle, gun raffle and others. $50 for banquet tickets; sponsorships start at $100. This is a casual dress event. The Checkered Flag Banquet is the Menomonie Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser held every year. All money raised stays right here in our community to help the community. To register, buy tickets or for more information, visit the Lions Club’s website at menomonielions.org/.
Monday, March 18
Poet talk at UW-Stout: 6—7:30 p.m. at Ballroom B, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. Poet Joyce Ash (Ashuntangtang) of the University of Hartford is a native of Cameroon. She will read and lead a discussion of her work to celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
Thursday, March 21
Wisconsin Clearwaters Trout Unlimited Banquet: 5 p.m. at the Clarion, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Dinner, cash bar, bucket raffles, live and silent auctions. Have a great time with 100 percent of profits going to area and Dunn County Stream Restoration projects, including Hay Creek, Gilbert Creek, Wilson Creek, Tiffany Creek, Sand Creek and Hay Creek (Chippewa County).
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). One of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Godfrey grew up in Chicago where he constantly got in trouble for misbehaving and being an all-around class clown. With multiple film and TV credits to his name, he recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, “Godfrey: Black By Accident.” Tickets are $30 ($25 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Friday, March 22
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 7 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Performances are March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Saturday, March 23
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 2 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Performances are March 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Sunday, March 24
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 7 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Wednesday, April 3
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, April 11
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter meeting: 7 p.m. at Modicum Brewery, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona. Open to all. “Night of the Fly” at the April meeting. Free to attend. Visit our website, wcwtu.com, for more information.
Thursday, April 18
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Friday, April 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. Sale is Friday, April 26—Saturday, April 27. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Saturday, April 27
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Wednesday, May 1
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
