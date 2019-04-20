Saturday, April 6
Author Douglas Kane at Menomonie Public Library: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Kane will speak about his memoir, “Our Politics: Reflections on Political Life.”
UW-Stout Theatre produces “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 7:30 p.m. at the Harvey Hall Theater, 3rd St. E, Menomonie. Comedian Steve Martin’s comedy of historical fiction has Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet in a Paris tavern in 1904 to debate the value of genius and talent. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13. A matinee will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Tickets are $15. They can be purchased online and at the Memorial Student Center Service Center, 715-232-1122. The 75-minute show will run in one act with no intermission.
Sunday, April 7
Professor talk on St. Croix River video game: 2 p.m. at Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie. UW-Stout professor Dave Beck will speak about Tombeaux, an award-winning video game he recently created. Tombeaux takes players through 300 years of St. Croix River history. After the talk, the game will be available to play. The talk is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. The museum is at the north end of Wakanda Park in north Menomonie.
Classical music presented by the Menomonie Art Music Society: 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. The spring recital includes a wide variety of classical music by local performers and music students. There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation to cover expenses is appreciated. Refreshments will follow the performance. There will be music for voice, strings, piano, percussion, and woodwinds. For more information about the Menomonie Art Music Society, or if you would like to perform on a MAMS program, contact Juliana Schmidt, anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com, or 715-505-3525.
Pierce County Ecumenical Choir performs “Light”: 7 p.m. at 5704 County Rd. CC, Stockholm. The choir will perform a collection of inspirational Lenten music. The choir has been performing during the Lenten season since 1971. A free will offering will be collected and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local food shelves. The public is invited.
Monday, April 8
“Supporting Youth Mental Health by Promoting Resilience”: 7-8:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Enter through west entrance. Brook Berg from Mental Health Matters will offer this free workshop on Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resiliency. Mental Health Matters partners with organizations in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties to improve mental well-being for middle and high school youth. This presentation on the effects of childhood trauma and ways to promote resilience in youth will be of particular interest to any who work with youth: in ministry, in educational settings, or in community programs and environments.
Saxophone player Kenni Holmen and MHS Jazz Ensemble at Mabel Tainter: 7:30 p.m. at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. Renowned saxophone player Kenni Holmen joins the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I on April 8. Holmen is a active Twin Cities–based musician who has recorded with many individuals and performed with touring Broadway shows and local musicals, the Minnesota Orchestra and many stars. The 19 members of Jazz Ensemble I, which performs both contemporary jazz and classic big band standards, are selected by auditions. Tickets, $6 for students/seniors and $10 for adults, can be purchased by calling the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts at 715-235-0001, by stopping by the ticket office, or by visiting mabeltainter.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Prohibition traveling exhibit opens at Chippewa Valley Museum: 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., Eau Claire. For a limited time, the Chippewa Valley Museum explores the Prohibition era. The traveling exhibit “Spirited: Prohibition in America” opens April 9 and runs through May 25. During the school year, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m., with late hours Tuesday evenings until 8 p.m., and early hours starting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-17. Museum members and children 4 and under are free. Admission is always free Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.
My Night To Cook: 5:30–7 p.m. at the Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. For youth ages 10 and older: Learn some quick, easy meals and snacks you can prepare for your family at home. Youth attend class independently for the first hour; parents are invited to come back for the last half hour to sample what they prepared. The same recipes will be featured at all sessions, so register for only one offering. Register by April 5.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild author talk: 7-9 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Writers are invited to this April 9 meeting where the Guild will welcome Sandra Stanton, author of “Max Your Mind: The Owner’s Guide for a Strong Brain.” She will address the inspiration, research, and plan involved in the writing of nonfiction. As she shares secrets of honing the craft, revision, and critique, she includes her expertise on submission, marketing and publication. WWCWG meets 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Sept. through May).
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” will be screened on April 9 and “If Beale Street Could Talk” on April 16. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 10
Junior Chamber Career Fair: 9 a.m.—noon at the Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W, Menomonie. With the healthy and flourishing business community, there are approximately 700 open positions that are currently unfilled. This event will allow employers to build connections with local high school students and show students what they do, benefits of the business, growth within the company, and express why employees should work for them. There are well over 800 students who will be attending this event from five surrounding schools.
New York Times bestselling author visiting Menomonie Public Library: 2 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Award-winning, bestselling author Beverly Lewis will be touring the Midwest in promotion of her latest release “The Tinderbox,” a stand-alone novel featuring her trademark look at Amish family life. Lewis will greet fans and sign “The Tinderbox,” along with other reader favorites.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Thursday, April 11
Coffee With a Cop with the Menomonie Police Department: 4-6 p.m. at Caribou Coffee-Dick’s Fresh Market, 1408 9th St. E, Menomonie. Members of the community are invited to meet officers from the Menomonie Police Department, to discuss community issues and build relationships over a cup of coffee. There will also be Easter face painting and other coloring activities for the kids, and they can even meet the Easter Bunny. Dick’s Fresh Market will also host a Shop with A Cop donation drive from April 1-21. Patrons are invited to bring in their donations to Caribou Coffee- Dick’s Fresh Market and receive a free size upgrade.
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter meeting: 7 p.m. at Modicum Brewery, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona. Open to all. “Night of the Fly” at the April meeting. Free to attend. Visit our website, wcwtu.com, for more information.
Friday, April 12
“Cotton Patch Gospel” at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie: 7 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. First Congregational UCC will be performing Cotton Patch Gospel, a high-energy, bluegrass version of the gospel set in rural Georgia. Performances will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is by freewill donation. For more information, call 715-235-5838 or visit the church website at http://www.menomonieucc.org/.
Saturday, April 13
Menomonie’s Unique Boutique Trunk Show: 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at Mood Women’s Boutique, 230 Main St. E, Menomonie. Mood Women’s Boutique is partnering with The Bridge to Hope to showcase 14 different unique vendors from the local area. Vendors range from health and wellness, jewelry, beauty, art and photography. The Bridge to Hope is a non-profit organization committed to ending domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. Mood Women’s Boutique will be donating 10 percent of the total sales the day of the event and for each article of clothing purchased that day, Mood Boutique will donate an article of clothing. Free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available at the event.
Free fishing fundamentals clinic: 1-1:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Register at the library. Parents must accompany their children under 16 years old. Geared toward youthful anglers, there will be many gifts and prizes for attendees under 18. Learn about safety, invasive species, knot tying, fish identification and handline, lure board and types and baiting and rigging. 20 rod and reel combinations, 50 fishing journals, 30 tshirts and more will be given away. Outdoor clinic will be held 4-6 p.m. at Lakeside Park on Lake Menomin. For more information call Tim Pizzi, 715-571-5228.
Menomonie Sunrise Rotary RotaryFest: 6—10 p.m. at Vision Quest Event Center, N4439 440th St., Menomonie. A ood, wine, and beer tasting extravaganza, with live music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. Prizes include a trip to Sedona, Ariz., guns, jewelry, a television, a handmade quilt and more. Proceeds go to the Menomonie Community for Vets and the Oaklawn Harmony Centre. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
“Cotton Patch Gospel” at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie: 2 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. First Congregational UCC will be performing Cotton Patch Gospel, a high-energy, bluegrass version of the gospel set in rural Georgia. Admission is by freewill donation. For more information, call 715-235-5838 or visit the church website at http://www.menomonieucc.org/.
Dunn County Barbershoppers present the 50th Annual Harmony Show: 7 p.m. at Colfax High School, Martin Anderson Gymnasium, 601 University Ave., Colfax. “Malt Shoppe Mania!” The show is about a 1950’s class reunion at the Old Malt Shop. There will be an “Afterglow” with all the quartets at the Whitetail Golf Club in Colfax for anyone who would like to attend. For more information visit www.dcbarbershop.org, search for Dunn County Barbershoppers on Facebook or call (715) 962-3038. Adult $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Students (under 18) $3. “Afterglow at the Whitetail Golf Club, Colfax,” $2.
Sunday, April 14
Pierce County Ecumenical Choir performs “Light”: 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, S520, Church Ave., Spring Valley. The Pierce County Ecumenical Choir will be performing “Light” a collection of inspirational Lenten music. Other performances are at Elmwood United Methodist Church, Elmwood at 7 p.m., April 10. The choir has been performing during the Lenten season since 1971. A free will offering will be collected and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local food shelves. The public is invited.
Tuesday, April 16
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The film “If Beale Street Could Talk” will be shown on April 16. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 17
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
‘Little Pink House’ film screening: 6:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Wisconsin Farmers Union chapters will host film screenings of the “Little Pink House” to raise awareness about the threat of eminent domain for private gain. The film is based on the true story of small-town paramedic Susette Kelo’s fight to save her blue-collar neighborhood from being bulldozed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. RSVP for events and learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Thursday, April 18
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Saturday, April 20
Irvington Booster Club and National Mutual Benefit #927 Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. at Trailside Bar on County Road D, Irvington. Ages 1-11, rain or shine.
Tuesday, April 23
Dementia Symposium in Eau Claire: 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire. Azura Memory Care will be hosting its 10th annual educational conference titled “Dementia Symposium: Constructing Exceptional Care.” The cost to attend is $60 with an additional $15 added if a certificate of 6.5 hours of Continuing Education Clock Hours is requested. All proceeds from the symposium will go to the Alzheimer’s Association and Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Registration is available at www.azuramemory.com and due by Tuesday, April 16. Seating is limited.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, April 24
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Thursday, April 25
Menomonie Library Spring Book Sale: 5—8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. The sale is open to Menomonie Public Library Friends only on Thursday, but opens to the public for Friday 10 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.—4:30 p.m. and Sunday 12—2 p.m. with a $5 bag sale.
Friday, April 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. Sale is Friday, April 26—Saturday, April 27. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Menomonie Theater Guild produces “Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?”: 7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie. This play observes the deep complexities of the marriage between Martha and George, a middle-aged couple who taunt one another throughout the show. Run time is about three hours. Performance is suggested for mature audiences. Performance dates are Friday,-Sunday (April 26-28) and Friday-Sunday (May 3-5). All shows at 7:30 except for Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), by email at mtgtickets@gmail.com or in person at the Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 W. 2nd St., Menomonie. All performances are held at the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
Saturday, April 27
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Indoor Thrift Sale in Menomonie: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Alano Club and Unitarian Society of Menomonie, 105 NE 21st St., Menomonie. Clothing, household items, books, toys, tools, small electronics available, from our garages, cupboards and closets, with a bake sale too.
Monday, April 29
Women’s Giving Circle annual Membership Meeting: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 County Rd. D, Menomonie. The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is hosting their first of four meetings this year, the annual Membership Meeting on Monday. The Women’s Giving Circle was founded at the Community Foundation of Dunn County in October of 2013 by a group of women who wanted to use philanthropy to create change. The Membership Meeting is designed to bring existing members together to reconnect and network, as well as introduce and welcome new members to the Circle. The cost for the evening is $15 per person, which will cover heavy hors’doeuvres. A cash bar will also be available. An RSVP is required to attend and can be done by visiting http://evite.me/3JgJGjw3t8.
Tuesday, April 30
Sen. Jeff Smith and Sen. Patty Schachtner listening session: 5:30—7 p.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 6th St. E., Menomonie. Smith will host nine budget listening sessions during March and April to highlight Governor Tony Evers’ biennial state budget proposal. Community members are welcome to attend and offer ideas and feedback about the budget. Sen. Patty Schachtner will join Smith at his Menomonie session.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, May 1
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, May 2
Thrift, Quilt & Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie. Sale will also run Friday, May 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 9 a.m.-noon.
Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Tuesday, May 7
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, May 8
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Wednesday, May 15
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 1
Free day on the Red Cedar Trail on National Trails Day: 10 a.m.-noon at the Depot Visitors Center, Highway 29, Menomonie. Activities go from 10 a.m.-noon and include fishing, biking, bike tune-ups from Simple Sports, UW-Stout equipment rental booth, Mayo Clinic Health Systems bike safety, prizes, snacks and more. “Snake Discovery” is back again this year featuring turtles, salamanders, and snakes. A special Yoga class in the park will be held at 9 a.m. before the regular events begin at 10 a.m. All events are free. Go to redcedarhoffman.org for more information and a full schedule.
Thursday, June 13
2019 Blue Ox Music Festival: June 13-15 at Whispering Pines Campground, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire. Blue Ox is in its fifth year, and showcases the best of roots, Americana and bluegrass. The 2019 lineup includes two nights of Pert Near Sandstone along with Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band and more. Buy tickets at https://www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.
Wednesday, June 26
Christian Music Festival OneFest 2019: At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. National acts NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli, Carrolton and more will be coming to the Chippewa Valley July 26-28. This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment, and ministry showcases. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
Saturday, June 29
Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Menomonie area gardens. 18th annual tour features 6 beautiful gardens in Dunn County. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, find perennials and other delights by visiting the Garden Market at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Road, Menomonie). Available at Stepping Stones, online and at several local stores in May, tickets are $15 in advance; $17 day of the tour (and at each garden site). Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters, and community connections programs. For details, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.—12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
