Saturday, Feb. 23
33rd annual Hmong Education Conference: 10 a.m.—5 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. The theme of the conference is relationship taboos. The student-run conference will address what it means to be Hmong American while helping create a community that celebrates increasingly diverse identities. Speakers and breakout sessions will address disagreements about relationships and how to create more understanding. The event is free. Same-day registration will be accepted until the event is full.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Global climate change expert speaking at UW-Eau Claire: 3 p.m. at Room 1614 of Centennial Hall, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire. Dr. Jonathan Patz, professor and director of the Global Health Institute at UW-Madison and former leader in an organization that shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire about climate change as the world’s top public health challenge.
Monday, Feb. 25
End of Life Conversations in Menomonie, Part 1: 7—8:30 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Enter through the west doors. First Congregational UCC will be hosting two conversations on the end of life for our Progressive Christian Discussion series. On Monday, Feb. 25 will be “The Gift of Hospice Care.” Diane Light and Sally Conklin will lead an informational session on hospice care. Diane is a hospice nurse who has accompanied many people on their end of life journey, and Sally was the caregiver for two family members who received hospice care. Stories and experiences will be woven into this presentation that will offer a very human perspective about care at the end of life.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
UW-Stout Spring Career Conference: 10 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Sports and Fitness Center, 3rd St. E, Menomonie. The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26-27, will host companies looking for full-time employees among spring graduates as well as interns through the university’s Cooperative Education Program. The list of employers includes close to 70 companies recruiting at UW-Stout for the first time, such as GE Healthcare, Aimbridge Hospitality, Graphic Packaging International, Archer Daniels Midland, Exact Sciences, Mars Inc., Progressive Insurance and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.
Dunn County Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner: 4—7 p.m. Join Dunn County Humane Society in celebrating World Spay Day on February 26th with our annual Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner. Dinner will be served from 4—7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 4-12; children under 4 years old eat free.
“To Be! Shakespeare Here and Now”: 6:30 p.m. at the Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St. The show is a one-person interactive presentation, featuring actor Ron Fry as William Shakespeare. Dynamic interpretations of excerpts from some of Shakespeare’s most famous works are combined with a humorous look at life in Renaissance England. The program also includes plenty of opportunities for audience members to star alongside The Bard of Avon. All ages and learning levels have the opportunity to take the stage, speak Shakespeare’s words and have a great time doing it. If you have any questions please call the library at 715-643-2106.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Bariatric Connections group meeting: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
“Reflections on ‘Frankenstein,’ Film and Black Atlantic Autobiography” talk: 6 p.m. at the Cedar and Maple rooms, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. UW-Eau Claire Professor Joel Pace will give a talk, “Reflections on ‘Frankenstein,’ Film and Black Atlantic Autobiography.” Rickie Ann Legleitner, co-chair of the Literature Committee, will host the event.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Regional SkillsUSA event at UW-Stout: 4 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. About 300 students along with advisers from high schools throughout Wisconsin are expected at UW-Stout for the Regional SkillsUSA event. Students will compete in 22 categories such as urban search and rescue, photography, precision machining, carpentry, welding sculpture, technical drafting and first aid/CPR. The event begins Thursday with leadership competitions from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center. Skills competitions will be in four campus buildings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, with auto service technology held at Menomonie High School. An awards ceremony is from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall of the student center.
Solar & Suds at Lucette Brewing Company: 6—7 p.m. at 910 Hudson Rd., Menomonie. Participate in a beer-powered info sessions from All Energy Solar. Wisconsin residents who had been considering joining the solar movement in the next few years should move that timetable up, and get it done as soon as possible in order to get help from federal and state incentive programs. 2019 is the last year to receive the major federal tax credit for 30% of the cost of your system.The presentation is free & open to the public. Everyone who stops by can enjoy two complimentary beers from a great local brewery. Jake Mussehl, a renewable energy expert from All Energy Solar, will lead the presentation and answer questions.
Dunn County environmental impacts of septic tank waste program: 6:30 p.m. at the Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie. The League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will host a program on potential environmental impacts of the spreading of septic tank wastes on Dunn County fields. A panel will also offer an overview of current state regulations. Featured are Lindsay Olson, Dunn County water quality specialist; Paul Sterk, City of Menomonie wastewater superintendent; Bob Colson, Dunn County planning and zoning administrator; Neil Koch, retired hydrologist; and league member Mark Leach, ecologist.
Create your own mixtape playlist: 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Featuring Jim Nelson. Back in the 70s, 80s and 90s mixtapes were all the rage. Welcome to a new generation. Patrons will learn to create and share their playlists with their friends and family on their own devices. Please bring your own device.
Saturday, March 2
Spring Begins! Gardening Seminar: 9 a.m.—noon, Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 Hwy. 12 E, Menomonie. Gardeners interested in beautifying their gardens with hydrangeas and those who find their gardening hampered by physical restrictions are invited to Spring Begins!, the annual gardening seminar sponsored by Dunn County Master Gardeners. Enter using the basement level door on the west side of the building. Mike Maddox, Director of the UW-Extension Master Gardener Program, will talk on “Hydrangeas for Wisconsin” and “Tips, Tricks and Tools for Adaptive Gardening Techniques.” The seminar is for gardeners of all experience levels. Registration is $8 until February 22, $10 afterwards and at the door. Registration includes materials, coffee break, snacks, and door prizes. For more information or to register, contact UW–Extension Dunn County office at (715) 232–1636 or on the web at dunn.uwex.edu. The seminar offers Master Gardener volunteers continuing education and service credit.
Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School Commons, 1715 Fifth St. W. Annual fundraiser for Stepping Stones of Dunn County features hand-crafted bowls to fill with soup from area chefs, bakers and community groups who also provide fresh-baked bread and desserts. Music by local performers, a silent auction filled with hundreds of items (including handmade quilts), and kid’s activities. Advance tickets are $15, available at Stepping Stones (1602 Stout Rd., Menomonie) or $17 at the door for a choice of soups, bread and dessert along with a complimentary bowl to serve as a reminder of those in need in our community. Meal only tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Children under 5 eat free.
The Irvington-Weston Hillclimbers Snowmobile Club’s 46th Annual Liver Feed: 11:30 a.m. at B&B Weston Bar and Grill, E1746 361 Ave., Menomonie. South of Menomonie to Highway 25 to County Highway D, go west on County Highway D to County Highway X (about 8 miles) and go west on County Highway X to Weston. Watch for the signs. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Menu includes fried liver, BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, coffee and dessert. For more information, call 715-664-8617.
Seed Library: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Learn how to approach gardening and landscaping projects through the ecologically-based science of permaculture. See real-world examples of techniques to create to a beautiful and sustainable garden ecosystem in your backyard. Patrons can pick up free seeds from the SEED library after the program. Program is presented by Christopher Kerrschneider of Baldwin.
Snowshoe and Winter Hike: 1–3 p.m. at the Bjornson Education-Recreation Center, Menomonie School Forest, N6945 160th St., Knapp.
Euchre Tournament to benefit Let’s Go Fishing-Menomonie Area: 6 p.m. at Viking Bowl and Lounge, N8590 Hwy. 40, Colfax. $40 per team entry fee. They’ll also have a meat raffle and other raffle prizes. All proceeds go to provide free boating and fishing trips for seniors and the disabled on Lake Menomin.
Monday, March 4
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12—6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. There is a huge emergency need for blood as many drives were canceled due to the weather. Please donate now. To make an appointment, please call 1-800-733-2767, or log onto redcrossblood.org and go to ‘find a drive’, enter 54751, then Menomonie UMC, or call Jan at 715-232-8718.
End of Life Conversations in Menomonie, Part 2: 7—8:30 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Enter through the west doors. First Congregational UCC will be hosting two conversations on the end of life for our Progressive Christian Discussion series. On Monday, March 4 will be “Home Funerals and Green Burials.” Did you know that it is legal in Wisconsin to keep and care for a loved one’s body at home after death? Members of Tabooyah, a resource group for end of life concerns, will offer information on the many ways that a loved one can be cared for after death has occurred. This includes home rituals such as washing the body, home vigils, home funerals and alternatives to traditional burial and cremation.
Tuesday, March 5
Menomonie home buying seminar: 6 p.m. at the WESTconsin Credit Union Menomonie-East office, 3333 Schneider Ave. SE. Presenters will cover the steps involved for a successful home buying experience, from making an offer to closing on your home, and home loan programs, credit score and how it affects you. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given away. Reservations are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. There is no cost to attend, and you do not need to be a WESTconsin Credit Union member. Those interested in reserving a seat can do so by visiting the Events Calendar at westconsincu.org or calling (715) 235-3403 ext. 7204.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-233-7560 to register.
Wednesday, March 6
Caregiver Coffee Hour: 9:30–11 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean on March 6, “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Thursday, March 7
Menomonie School Board Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie. The League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley will sponsor a candidate forum for the six people running for Menomonie School Board. Candidates are Chris Freeman, Bayard Godsave, Urs Haltinner, Nell Heifner-Johnson, Clint Moses and David Styer. Voters will choose three to sit on the school board at the general election to be held on April 2. Anyone interested in hearing from the school board candidates is invited to submit questions at the forum. League members will moderate the discussion.
Menomonie READS book discussion: 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library meeting room, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Join a discussion of the critically-acclaimed young adult novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky.
Friday, March 8
Menomonie High School presents “Catch Me If You Can”: March 8—10, 14-16 Based on at Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W, Menomonie. An incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy set in the 1960s about one of the most famous con artists in history: Frank Abagnale Jr., an ingenious, charming runaway who masquerades as a teacher, pilot, doctor and lawyer, fabricates millions of dollars in counterfeit checks, and leads FBI agent Carl Hanratty on an international chase, all before his 21st birthday. With multiple upbeat musical numbers that tell Frank’s tale, you’ll find he’s running from more than just the police as he tries to find his place in the world. Show dates and times are Friday, March 8—Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.; and Thursday, March 14—Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors. Call (715) 556-0710 for more information.
Saturday, March 9
“Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic For Our Time” movie screening: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Help us celebrate the 70th anniversary of the publication of Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac.” A short discussion will take place after the movie. The public is welcome.
Menomonie Lions Club 20th annual Checkered Flag Banquet: 5 p.m. at Stout Ale House, 1501 N. Broadway, Menomonie. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner following around 7 p.m.; the first raffle is at 6 p.m. The several raffles include a sportsman’s raffle, golf raffle, ladies raffle, gun raffle and others. $50 for banquet tickets; sponsorships start at $100. This is a casual dress event. The Checkered Flag Banquet is the Menomonie Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser held every year. All money raised stays right here in our community to help the community. To register, buy tickets or for more information, visit the Lions Club’s website at menomonielions.org/.
Monday, March 11
WESTconsin Credit Union nonperishable food drive: WESTconsin offices are collecting non-perishable food products and cash donations for families in need from March 11—22. Items can be dropped off at any WESTconsin location including Menomonie (North, Downtown and East), Altoona, Amery, Baldwin, Barron, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ellsworth, Hudson, New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley. All proceeds will be delivered by the credit union to local food pantries for distribution. Monetary donations are especially valuable because for every $1 in cash, food pantries can purchase up to $10 worth of food.
Saturday, March 16
Community Conversations: 1—3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The topic is the “War on Drugs” since the early 1970’s and how that has resulted in the loss of our civil liberties (4th and 5th Amendment rights). Free and open to the public.
Monday, March 18
Poet talk at UW-Stout: 6—7:30 p.m. at Ballroom B, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. Poet Joyce Ash (Ashuntangtang) of the University of Hartford is a native of Cameroon. She will read and lead a discussion of her work to celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
Thursday, March 21
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Wisconsin Clearwaters Trout Unlimited Banquet: 5 p.m. at the Clarion, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Dinner, cash bar, bucket raffles, live and silent auctions. Have a great time with 100 percent of profits going to area and Dunn County Stream Restoration projects, including Hay Creek, Gilbert Creek, Wilson Creek, Tiffany Creek, Sand Creek and Hay Creek (Chippewa County).
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). One of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Godfrey grew up in Chicago where he constantly got in trouble for misbehaving and being an all-around class clown. With multiple film and TV credits to his name, he recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, “Godfrey: Black By Accident.” Tickets are $30 ($25 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Foot and Nail Clinic: Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. $20. Call 715-265-7321 for an appointment.
Friday, March 22
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 7 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Performances are March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Saturday, March 23
Menomonie READS movie screening: 2 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The film “Perks of Being a Wallflower” will be shown. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, March 24
Wednesday, March 27
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Wednesday, April 3
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Wednesday, April 10
New York Times bestselling author visiting Menomonie Public Library: 2 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Award-winning, bestselling author Beverly Lewis will be touring the Midwest in promotion of her latest release “The Tinderbox,” a stand-alone novel featuring her trademark look at Amish family life. Lewis will greet fans and sign “The Tinderbox,” along with other reader favorites.
Thursday, April 11
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter meeting: 7 p.m. at Modicum Brewery, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona. Open to all. “Night of the Fly” at the April meeting. Free to attend. Visit our website, wcwtu.com, for more information.
Saturday, April 13
Menomonie Sunrise Rotary RotaryFest: 6—10 p.m. at Vision Quest Event Center, N4439 440th St., Menomonie. A ood, wine, and beer tasting extravaganza, with live music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. Prizes include a trip to Sedona, Ariz., guns, jewelry, a television, a handmade quilt and more. Proceeds go to the Menomonie Community for Vets and the Oaklawn Harmony Centre. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Thursday, April 18
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Friday, April 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. Sale is Friday, April 26—Saturday, April 27. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Saturday, April 27
Wednesday, May 1
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
