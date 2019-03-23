Saturday, March 23
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 2 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Performances are March 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Menomonie READS movie screening: 2 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The film “Perks of Being a Wallflower” will be shown. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, March 24
Seussical, the Musical at Boyceville High School: 7 p.m. at 1003 Tiffany St., Boyceville. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think” when Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Join the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Whos, and many more as they learn about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Tickets are available in advance through the BHS office or at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Tuesday, March 26
“Bliss(ters): A Backpacker’s Story”: 6:30 p.m. at Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St., Boyceville. Gail Francis is a backpacker who has logged thousands of miles in North America, Europe, and Southern Turkey. At the age of 40, she quit her perfectly good job to hike the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs 2,700 miles from Mexico to Canada. Join her as she recounts her journey through the desserts, over snowy passes, and across lava fields. She’ll be available to sign copies of her book, Bliss(ters). Please call the library if you have any questions: 715-643-2106.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, March 27
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Saturday, March 30
Little Elk Creek Church 16th Annual Thrift and Bake Sale: 8 a.m.—2 p.m. at basement of Little Elk Creek Church, 5 miles southeast of Menomonie on County Road J to 570th St. Watch for signs on 14th Ave. by Dick’s Fresh Market.
Monday, April 1
UW-Stout hosts theatrical director Dr. Liu Yang: 5:45 p.m. at Applied Arts room 321, 415 13th Ave. E, Menomonie. Renowned theatrical director Dr. Liu Yang will speak about his exhibition “Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty: A New Approach.” This exhibition was recently held at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and was the first-of-its-kind collaboration between MIA’s Curator of Chinese art.
Tuesday, April 2
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-233-7560 to register.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. “The Favourite” will be screened on April 2, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” on April 9 and “If Beale Street Could Talk” on April 16. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 3
Caregiver Coffee Hour: 9:30–11 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah on April 3 and “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Friday, April 5
Stout Theatre presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”: 7:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall Theatre, 721 3rd St. E, Menomonie. “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” is written by the comic genius of Steve Martin. Set in a Paris bar in 1904,Picasso and Einstein have a chance encounter. The comedy takes off from there with a lively discussion about art and science. Add in a variety of quirky patrons, including time traveler from the future who wears blue suede shoes and you won’t “be lonesome tonight.” All tickets $15, available at Memorial Student Center Service Desk and online at uwstout.universitytickets.com. The show opens April 5 and continues April 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
Author Douglas Kane at Menomonie Public Library: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Kane will speak about his memoir, “Our Politics: Reflections on Political Life.”
Sunday, April 7
Classical music presented by the Menomonie Art Music Society: 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. The spring recital includes a wide variety of classical music by local performers and music students. There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation to cover expenses is appreciated. Refreshments will follow the performance. There will be music for voice, strings, piano, percussion, and woodwinds. For more information about the Menomonie Art Music Society, or if you would like to perform on a MAMS program, contact Juliana Schmidt, anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com, or 715-505-3525.
Tuesday, April 9
Prohibition traveling exhibit opens at Chippewa Valley Museum: 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., Eau Claire. For a limited time, the Chippewa Valley Museum explores the Prohibition era. The traveling exhibit “Spirited: Prohibition in America” opens April 9 and runs through May 25. During the school year, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m., with late hours Tuesday evenings until 8 p.m., and early hours starting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-17. Museum members and children 4 and under are free. Admission is always free Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.
My Night To Cook: 5:30–7 p.m. at the Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. For youth ages 10 and older: Learn some quick, easy meals and snacks you can prepare for your family at home. Youth attend class independently for the first hour; parents are invited to come back for the last half hour to sample what they prepared. The same recipes will be featured at all sessions, so register for only one offering. Register by April 5.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” will be screened on April 9 and “If Beale Street Could Talk” on April 16. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 10
Junior Chamber Career Fair: 9 a.m.—noon at the Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W, Menomonie. With the healthy and flourishing business community, there are approximately 700 open positions that are currently unfilled. This event will allow employers to build connections with local high school students and show students what they do, benefits of the business, growth within the company, and express why employees should work for them. There are well over 800 students who will be attending this event from five surrounding schools.
New York Times bestselling author visiting Menomonie Public Library: 2 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Award-winning, bestselling author Beverly Lewis will be touring the Midwest in promotion of her latest release “The Tinderbox,” a stand-alone novel featuring her trademark look at Amish family life. Lewis will greet fans and sign “The Tinderbox,” along with other reader favorites.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Thursday, April 11
Coffee With a Cop with the Menomonie Police Department: 4-6 p.m. at Caribou Coffee-Dick’s Fresh Market, 1408 9th St. E, Menomonie. Members of the community are invited to meet officers from the Menomonie Police Department, to discuss community issues and build relationships over a cup of coffee. There will also be Easter face painting and other coloring activities for the kids, and they can even meet the Easter Bunny. Dick’s Fresh Market will also host a Shop with A Cop donation drive from April 1-21. Patrons are invited to bring in their donations to Caribou Coffee- Dick’s Fresh Market and receive a free size upgrade.
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter meeting: 7 p.m. at Modicum Brewery, 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona. Open to all. “Night of the Fly” at the April meeting. Free to attend. Visit our website, wcwtu.com, for more information.
Saturday, April 13
Menomonie’s Unique Boutique Trunk Show: 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at Mood Women’s Boutique, 230 Main St. E, Menomonie. Mood Women’s Boutique is partnering with The Bridge to Hope to showcase 14 different unique vendors from the local area. Vendors range from health and wellness, jewelry, beauty, art and photography. The Bridge to Hope is a non-profit organization committed to ending domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. Mood Women’s Boutique will be donating 10 percent of the total sales the day of the event and for each article of clothing purchased that day, Mood Boutique will donate an article of clothing. Free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available at the event.
Free fishing fundamentals clinic: 1-1:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Register at the library. Parents must accompany their children under 16 years old. Geared toward youthful anglers, there will be many gifts and prizes for attendees under 18. Learn about safety, invasive species, knot tying, fish identification and handline, lure board and types and baiting and rigging. 20 rod and reel combinations, 50 fishing journals, 30 tshirts and more will be given away. Outdoor clinic will be held 4-6 p.m. at Lakeside Park on Lake Menomin. For more information call Tim Pizzi, 715-571-5228.
Menomonie Sunrise Rotary RotaryFest: 6—10 p.m. at Vision Quest Event Center, N4439 440th St., Menomonie. A ood, wine, and beer tasting extravaganza, with live music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. Prizes include a trip to Sedona, Ariz., guns, jewelry, a television, a handmade quilt and more. Proceeds go to the Menomonie Community for Vets and the Oaklawn Harmony Centre. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Tuesday, April 16
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Menomonie Public Library Winter Film Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The film “If Beale Street Could Talk” will be shown on April 16. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 17
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Thursday, April 18
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30 a.m.–noon at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30–8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
The Mabel Laughs comedy night: 7:30 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. E, Menomonie). Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folksinging mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, his act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable. Tickets are $20 ($15 w/student ID). Call 715-235-0001, ext. 100; online at www.mabeltainter.org; or visit the box office Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or one hour before the show.
Tuesday, April 23
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, April 24
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Bariatric Connections support group: 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Thursday, April 25
Menomonie Library Spring Book Sale: 5—8:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. The sale is open to Menomonie Public Library Friends only on Thursday, but opens to the public for Friday 10 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.—4:30 p.m. and Sunday 12—2 p.m. with a $5 bag sale.
Friday, April 26
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. Sale is Friday, April 26—Saturday, April 27. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Saturday, April 27
Dunn County Humane Society Spring Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.—6 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Donation dropoff is April 24. There is something for everyone at this huge sale. Be sure to stop by early and often so you don’t miss out!
Tuesday, April 30
Sen. Jeff Smith and Sen. Patty Schachtner listening session: 5:30—7 p.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 6th St. E., Menomonie. Smith will host nine budget listening sessions during March and April to highlight Governor Tony Evers’ biennial state budget proposal. Community members are welcome to attend and offer ideas and feedback about the budget. Sen. Patty Schachtner will join Smith at his Menomonie session.
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, May 1
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Pages and Pints: Meet at the Barrel Room, 320 Main St. E, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton on May 1.
Saturday, May 4
Low Cost Microchip Clinic: 9 a.m.—2 p.m. at the Menomonie Veteran’s Center/Foxhole Bar, E4710 County Rd. BB, Menomonie. Only $10 (plus tax) per dog or cat being microchipped. Engraved tags will also be available on site. Microchips are a simple way for you to ensure your pet is returned to you if they ever get lost or run off. The cost of the chip also covers registration of the chip. For more information call 715-232-9790 or email info@dunncountyhumanesociety.org.
Tuesday, May 7
Joyful Noise Choir rehearsal: 6 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join the Joyful Noise Choir for its Spring Concert. The concert will salute area firefighters and police. New singers are welcome to join at any time. Rehearsals are every Tuesday until May 7. The concert will be Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. There is no audition and no charge for choir members. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Wednesday, May 8
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Wednesday, May 15
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” Parents of Special Needs Children group: 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 to May 15 at Room 60, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie. Call 715-232-4006 to register by April 5.
Saturday, May 18
Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot: 10 a.m. at the Fanetti Community Center, Menomonie. Join the Dunn County Humane Society for their 2019 Mutt Strut ‘n’ Tabby Trot. Registration will open at 10 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 11 a.m. Expo, activities, demonstrations and drawings will all be a part of the day, so be sure to come out. Check https://dunncountyhumanesociety.org/calendar-of-events/ for updated information as it becomes available.
Thursday, June 13
2019 Blue Ox Music Festival: June 13-15 at Whispering Pines Campground, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire. Blue Ox is in its fifth year, and showcases the best of roots, Americana and bluegrass. The 2019 lineup includes two nights of Pert Near Sandstone along with Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band and more. Buy tickets at https://www.blueoxmusicfestival.com/ for three days of phenomenal music and camping in a family friendly, intimate atmosphere.
Monday, July 8
Summer Institute Eau Claire: 8 a.m.—12:15 p.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary School, 633 W. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire. Summer Institute runs July 8-18 and costs $15 per class. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will enjoy the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning.
