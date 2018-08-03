The Chippewa Valley Rose Society’s summer picnic will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the public rose garden in Chippewa Falls. Anyone who is interested, including members’ families, should attend. Event is a potluck. Dinnerware is provided. For more information, call 715-577-9104.
The Chi-Hi Class of 1963 will have its 55th reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon, 10691 Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls.
The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 and 21, in the Applied Arts Room ,room 315, at UW-Stout. The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary. Amy Vogt, the choir’s new conductor, and Juliana Schmidt, executive director, will conduct the auditions. There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include a range check, a sight-singing exercise and a musicality showcase. For the showcase, singers will be asked to sing Silent Night, Happy Birthday or My Country Tis of Thee. Weekly rehearsals for the fall season begin Monday, Aug. 27, at the UW-Stout Applied Arts room. A choir retreat is also planned for Saturday, Sept. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Concerts are set for Nov. 17 and 18. The theme of the concert follows a quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy.” The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989, and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Contact Juliana Schmidt, themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, 715-505-3525, to set up an audition appointment, or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.