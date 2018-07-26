This year’s Harvest of Talents Garden Party will be held at Vito and Linda Sblendorio’s home, 27930 250th St., in Holcombe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28. The event will include tours of the many sun and shade gardens resplendent with a variety of blossoms, trees and bushes surrounding their home, free refreshments and a variety of garden art objects available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Harvest of Talents, a volunteer organization that provides help to those in need who encounter emergency situations in Rusk County. For a $5 donation, the tour includes many opportunities to gather creative ideas for landscaping and a chance to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy a place where nature smiles. The Splendorios have occupied their home since 1983, and have been gradually creating the peaceful, inspiring surroundings for their lovely home, barn and silo, and storage building, framed by cornfields and farmland near Birch Creek. Come enjoy their hospitality and the many delightful stories of how they created their beautiful surroundings.
Showtime Championship Wrestling will host another wrestling benefit for Feed My People Food Bank at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 Hwy. 53, Chippewa Falls. Doors open at 6 p.m., and admission is $15 for the front row, $12 for general admission and a $2 discount per ticket with a non-perishable food donation for the food bank. The main event will feature the Showtime Heavyweight Championship between the champion Kal Creed with Dangerous Don Roux versus challenger Scott Story. The event will also feature a grudge match between Brandon Gore and Kyle Pro and a six-man tag team match between Austin and Tyler Present: Flex Appeal featuring Bill Williams -vs- Red Lightning, Aaron Sacrifice & Tomahawk Kid.
Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church will host an ice cream social from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the church, in rural Elk Mound. The event will feature potato salad, baked beans, barbeque, hot turkey sandwiches, hotdogs, pie, ice cream, beverages and a bake sale.
The next Chippewa Falls City-wide Class Reunion is slated for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. This event is meant to be a combined reunion for both Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Senior High School graduates who are 21 years old and older. This year’s entertainment is provided by The Dweebs and catering will be done by Current Catering. There will also be a photo booth.
Chippewa Valley families have the opportunity to get free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, school photos and shoes from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. For more information, call Michael Moule at 715-861-3523 or visit www.cjvalleyvineyard.org.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit is hosting two free, separate sessions on mental health first aid for anyone who wants to learn how to provide initial help to friends, family, coworkers or community members who may be experiencing symptoms of mental health disorders. One session on youth mental health first aid will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. A separate session on adult mental health first aid will be on Tuesday, Sept. 11 in McDonald Hall at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. Lunch will be provided at both sessions. Registration for each session is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
