The Bloomer Moose weekly progressive Bingo for July 19, 2018 is $1,364 plus half the sales for that game. Bingo is open to the public. Food is served form 5 to 8 p.m. Call 715-568-1304 or 715-577-9104 for more information.
The Bloomer Moose chapter 1077 meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, at the lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Bloomer. The membership attendance drawing will be $120, and will increase $10 until someone is in attendance. Officers will meet at 7 p.m., and the Women of the Moose will meet at 6 p.m. Call 715-568-1304 for more information.
The next Chippewa Falls City-wide Class Reunion is slated for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. This event is meant to be a combined reunion for both Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Senior High School graduates who are 21 years old and older. This year’s entertainment is provided by The Dweebs and catering will be done by Current Catering. There will also be a photo booth.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library will host a “seed library” through Oct. 1 at the library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa falls. Patrons will check out free packs of seeds and will “return them” in the fall with their harvest. Call 715-723-1146 for more information.
