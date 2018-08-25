Today’s Birthday (08/25/18). Network, and expand your connections this year. Practice with your passion project. Learn and explore for unexpected rewards. Group victories this summer come before changes affecting your work and health lead to a private epiphany. Romance blossoms this winter. Share your love out loud.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Spark another’s imagination. An old trick works again. Find what you need in your own closet. Think and make plans over the next few days.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to someone with more experience. Others look to you for common sense. Monitor public opinion, and report back to your team. Share data and resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work a miracle at work with a project that seemed stuck. Assume greater responsibility. Keep your objective in mind, and win an unexpected bonus.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and exploration appeals. New opportunities tempt. Inspiration guides your movements. Make positive changes. Try a new perspective to expand your boundaries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The puzzle pieces are falling together for your family financial plan. Pull together, and harvest extra bounty. Shelter and protect your resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Surprise your partner with a fabulous gift. Pay complete attention, and listen for what is wanted and needed. Prepare and coordinate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make great strides toward a physical goal. Your energy rises. Try something crazy for a better score than expected. Recharge with rest and good food.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice your creative arts and passions. Insight and inspiration abound. A lucky break leaves you with satisfying results. Prioritize sharing and expressing love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home holds your heart. Get creative with domestic beautification. Upgrade your tools and equipment. Consider air flow, water and light. Dig in the garden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A riddle challenges. Get sucked into a fascinating intellectual puzzle. Keep an open mind. Apply your discoveries for practical purposes. Share the benefits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick to your schedule to manage a rise in profitable work. Creativity sparks and solutions arise. Soak up information. Discover another potential bonus. Persevere.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Innovation doesn’t require a revolution. Creative ideas abound. Follow an inspiration to take decisive action. Play by the rules, and expand your influence.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 88. Actor Page Johnson is 88. TV personality Regis Philbin is 87. Actor Tom Skerritt is 85. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 85. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 82. Author Frederick Forsyth is 80. Movie director John Badham is 79. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 75. Actor Anthony Heald is 74. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 69. Actor John Savage is 69. Author Martin Amis is 69. Rock singer Rob Halford is 67. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 66. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 64. Movie director Tim Burton is 60. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 60. Actress Ashley Crow is 58. Actress Ally Walker is 57. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 57. Actress Joanne Whalley is 57. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 56. Actor Blair Underwood is 54. Actor Robert Maschio is 52. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 52.
Thought for Today: “Tradition is what you resort to when you don’t have the time or the money to do it right.” — Kurt Herbert Adler, Austrian-born conductor (1905-1988)
