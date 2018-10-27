Today’s Birthday (10/27/18). Personal growth flowers this year. Dedication with creative communications provides satisfying results. Fall into fresh collaboration. Publish, broadcast or launch your album this winter. It leads to shifting professional priorities. Summer explorations reveal glorious treasures before a plot twist redirects your story. Solutions arise in communication.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical writing and communications projects. Keep your deadlines, and manage chores and responsibilities. Creative discipline reaps fine rewards. Edit and clarify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business for an income boost. Research purchases for best quality and value. Move quickly to grab a profitable opportunity. Strengthen your financial infrastructure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Figure out what you want, and go for it. Follow a practical path. Avoid illusions and fantasies for more concrete results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish your work in private. Save money, time and energy. Fix something old before buying new. Recharge with rest, meditation and spiritual reflection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork achieves solid results once you get past nebulous distractions. Motivate focused attention by training eyes on the prize. Share resources and connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional opportunity tempts. Dress for success. Resolve a scheduling conflict. Get team support when needed. Anticipate changes. Forge ahead with your career.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. Monitor traffic and weather conditions. Mix business with pleasure along the road. Postpone buying stuff you don’t need. You can move quickly.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resolve practical details with your partner. Nurture shared accounts for growth. Negotiate a shrewd deal, and prepare a thorough budget. Work out the numbers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Partnership provides satisfying results. Collaborate with practical chores and responsibilities. Patience is required. Walk and talk. Work out what each one can contribute.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing your moves. You’re growing stronger. Nurture your health with good food, exercise and rest. Balance a busy work schedule with time for yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with family and friends. Romance develops naturally. Creative expression feeds your spirit. Play music, sports and games. Learn from elders and children.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic activity has your attention. Clean and clear clutter. Home renovations or gatherings come together with help from family. Bring something delicious to the party.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 79. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 78. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 76. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 72. Country singer-musician Jack Daniels is 69. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 69. Author Fran Lebowitz is 68. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 67. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 67. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 66. Actor Peter Firth is 65. Actor Robert Picardo is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 62. Singer Simon Le Bon is 60. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 54. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 52. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 51. Actor Sean Holland is 50. Actor Channon Roe is 49. Actress Sheeri Rappaport is 41. Actor David Walton is 40. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 40. Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 34. Actress Christine Evangelista is 32. Actor Bryan Craig is 27. Actor Troy Gentile is 25.
Thought for Today: “He who seeks rest finds boredom. He who seeks work finds rest.” — Dylan Thomas (1914-1953)
