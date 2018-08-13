In 1624, King Louis XIII of France appointed Cardinal Richelieu his first minister.
In 1846, the American flag was raised for the first time in Los Angeles.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1923, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was again elected speaker of Turkey’s Grand Assembly.
In 1934, the satirical comic strip “Li’l Abner,” created by Al Capp, made its debut.
In 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors; within days, the communist authorities began building a wall that would stand for the next 28 years.
In 1979, Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals became the 14th player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000th career hit plateau as his team defeated the Chicago Cubs, 3-2.
In 1981, in a ceremony at his California ranch, President Ronald Reagan signed a historic package of tax and budget reductions.
In 1989, searchers in Ethiopia found the wreckage of a plane which had disappeared almost a week earlier while carrying Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 other people. There were no survivors.
In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.