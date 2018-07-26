The Chippewa County Recycling Program is offering multiple opportunities for residents and businesses to dispose of discarded tires at collection sites.
Cornell: Chippewa County Highway Shop, 20250 Hwy. K, Cornell
Thursday, Oct. 8, 1 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to noon.
Lafayette: Lafayette Town hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls
Thursday, Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25, 1 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to noon.
