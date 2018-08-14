In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created.
In 1900, international forces, including U.S. Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1936, Rainey Bethea became the last man to be publicly executed in the United States as he was hanged in Owensboro, Ky., for raping 70-year-old Lischia Edwards.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration that expressed hopes for “a better future for the world.”
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
In 1947, Pakistan became independent of British rule.
In 1951, newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, 88, died in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In 1956, German dramatist Bertolt Brecht died in East Berlin at age 58.
In 1969, British troops went to Northern Ireland to intervene in sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1980, workers went on strike at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, in a job action that resulted in creation of the Solidarity labor movement. Actress-model Dorothy Stratten, 20, was shot to death by her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, who then killed himself.
In 1996, the Republican national convention in San Diego nominated Bob Dole for president and Jack Kemp for vice president.
