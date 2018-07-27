Schedule subject to change
Saturday, July 28
Amateur Baseball: Spring Valley Hawks at Menomonie Eagles (Wakanda Park), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 8
Amateur Baseball: Menomonie Eagles at Whitehall Wolves, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 10
Girls Golf: Colfax at Barron (Rolling Oaks Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Red Cedar Speedway: Regular Races, Kid’s Club Night
Monday, August 13
Girls Golf: Colfax at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Pinecrest Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Wausau West, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 14
Girls Golf: Menomonie, Colfax at Eau Claire North (Mill Run Golf Course), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Wausau West, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 15
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Steven’s Point, 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 16
Girls Golf: Colfax at Hayward (Hayward Big Fish Golf), 9 a.m.
Boys Football: Lake Mills at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Red Cedar Speedway: Thursday Night Races
Friday, August 17
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Onalaska, 1 p.m.
Boys Football: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Red Cedar Speedway: Mahder 55/Challenge Series
Saturday, August 18
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at UW-La Crosse, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie, Colfax, Elk Mound at Colfax (Scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Black River Falls, Chi-Hi, E.C. North, La Crosse Central, Logan, Marshfield, Medford, River Falls at Menomonie (Invite), 10 a.m.
Monday, August 20
Girls Golf: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge), 9 a.m.
Colfax at Amery (Amery Golf Club School), 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Boyceville at Elmwood (Scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, August 21
Girls Golf: Colfax at Stanley-Boyd (Whispering Pines Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Barron, Glenwood City, Prescott at Menomonie (Quad), 5 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville, Regis, Unity at Colfax (Quad), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 22
Girls Golf: Menomonie at Superior (Nemadji Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Colfax at Baldwin-Woodville (Pheasant Hills Golf Course School), 9 a.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 23
Girls Golf: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Prep Cross Country: Colfax at Boyceville (Invite), 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Lake Holcombe, South Shore, Spring Valley at Boyceville (Quad), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Cumberland, 5 p.m.
Friday, August 24
Girls Tennis: Baldwin Woodville, Holmen, Hudson, River Falls, Winona Senior at Menomonie, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound, Colfax at Menomonie (UW-Stout Johnson Fieldhouse, Invite), 9 a.m.
Boys Football: Menomonie at Holmen, 7 p.m.
Red Cedar Speedway: Season Championship, Kid’s Club Night
Saturday, August 25
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound, Colfax at Menomonie (UW-Stout Johnson Fieldhouse, Invite), 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Baldwin-Woodville, Holmen, Hudson, River Falls, Winona Senior at Menomonie, 9 a.m.
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie, Elk Mound at Eau Claire North (City Wells, Invite), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial (Invite), 12:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Osceola, 1 p.m.
Monday, August 27
Girls Golf: Menomonie at River Falls (River Falls Golf Club, BRC meet), 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 28
Girls Golf: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial (Lake Hallie Golf, BRC meet), 2:30 p.m.
Altoona, Osseo-Fairchild, Regis, Stanley-Boyd at Colfax (Whitetail Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country: Boyceville at Bruce (Dodson, Invite), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Cumberland, Regis, St. Croix Central at Elk Mound (Quad), 5 p.m.
Bloomer at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 30
Girls Golf: Menomonie at Hudson (Troy Burne Golf Club, BRC meet), 3 p.m.
Colfax at Stanley-Boyd (Whispering Pines Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: River Falls at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound at Cameron (Invite), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Fall Creek (Invite), 5 p.m.
Friday, August 31
Boys Football: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Mens Golf: UW-Stout at Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic (Janesville), 8:30 a.m.
Womens Volleyball: UW-Stout vs. Whitman College, 2 p.m., vs. Pacific University, 9:30 p.m. (Forest Grove, Ore.).
Womens Soccer: Hamline at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 1
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at D.C. Everest (Invite), 9 a.m.
Prep Cross Country: Colfax at Columbus Catholic Schools (Wildwood Park, Marshfield, Invite), 9:30 a.m.
Womens Golf: UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh (Titan Classic), TBA
Mens Golf: UW-Stout at Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic (Janesville), Tee Times.
Womens Tennis: UW-Stout at UW-Stevens Point, 9 a.m., vs. St. Norbert College, 12 p.m.
Womens Volleyball: UW-Stout vs. Willamette University, 12 p.m., vs. Lewis & Clark College (Portland, Ore.), 2:30 p.m.
Mens Football: UW-Stout at Saint John’s University, 1 p.m.
Womens Soccer: St. Catherine University at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 2
Womens Golf: UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh (Titan Classic), TBA
Tuesday, September 4
Girls Tennis: Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Hudson at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Boyceville at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, September 5
Womens Soccer: Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 6
Girls Tennis: Winona Senior at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf: Colfax at Osseo-Fairchild (Osseo Golf Club), 4 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth, Elmwood, New Richmond at Elk Mound (Quad), 5 p.m.
Colfax at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Amery, 7 p.m.
