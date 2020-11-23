After 77 years hunter cabinets rifle

Nelson’s legs and heart aren’t what they used to be so he thought he’d just watch and take a few pictures. He was 25 when the picture was taken in 1955. Most guys in the picture were farmers, except for a bar keeper and a man from the city (Madison).

Nelson recalls some changes, most of which he likes.

“Stands weren’t used as much as they are now, which seems to make hunting safer (shooting down).”

Blaze orange was a helpful thing, he believes.

Since CWD came in the area he usually donates deer to the food pantry to have it tested and then distributed.

A day for a farmer, which he was, didn’t mesh well with hunting.

“I had to get up at four to milk the cows to get out by six and then come back in at 4 or 5 and milked cows again. If there were deer to be cut up, that may take ‘til nearly midnight. Two days of that and I was really bushed. “

Being outdoors, challenging deer, and the camaraderie with others were important to Nelson and kept him carrying a gun until this year.

Venison was special for making chili and it gave the soup a nice flavor; the tenderloins were delicious.

While mounts are few in the Nelson house, stories aren’t and neither are pictures.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his sixth column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0