Bill Madden: MLB players face a bleak winter as reality of pandemic revenue losses set in

That’s why the clubs are waiting until Dec. 2 to start assessing their needs. For example, the Yankees have made it known re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority. After that, they appear inclined to scour the non-tenders list, and probably the trade route, to fill their remaining needs. Insofar as their own non-tenders, they’ve apparently fallen in love with Gary Sanchez again (big mistake) with Aaron Boone apologizing last week for the defensively/contact challenged catcher’s horrible last two years by saying: “I think he’s been unfairly criticized a lot.” So they will tender arbitration to Sanchez and return to the platoon of him and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate next year while passing on the two premium catchers in the free agent market, J.T. Realmuto and James McCann, and hoping for an accelerated development by either Anthony Seigler or Josh Breaux.

While Mets owner Steve Cohen has indicated he will be into big-game hunting this winter and possibly willing to sign at least two top-flight free agents from among Realmuto, George Springer and Trevor Bauer, he is the one owner in baseball who didn’t lose any money last year and is essentially starting from scratch. And he might just find the bidding for those players to be surprisingly tepid. Why? Every team in baseball had almost zero revenue last year and no idea when they can expect to start generating new revenue next year, or what those revenues will be. I’m told Phillies managing partner John Middleton told his baseball people that because of the massive losses (reportedly $145 million) the club suffered last year they may not be in position to re-sign Realmuto or any other big-ticket free agents.