Brandon Berg: Offense doesn't need to be special to help Milwaukee Brewers have special season

The key pivot point for the Brewers offensively may come at third base where the team hit a putrid .200 with a team-low OPS of .574 in 2020. Old friend Travis Shaw returns to the club following a year away in Toronto and should grab the lion’s share of the playing time at the hot corner. Shaw had two productive seasons at the plate in 2017 and 2018 before his offense fell off a cliff in 2019. He rebounded somewhat with the Blue Jays in 2020 when he hit .239 while slugging .411 in 30 games to go with his always steady defense.

Some combination of Luis Urias, Orlando Arcia and Daniel Robertson should play the position otherwise, especially against left-handed pitching and it would take a staggering amount of futility for the Brewers to come close to the struggles they had offensively from their third basemen a season ago.

The same can be said at catcher where Narvaez never got going, coming to Milwaukee in a trade before last season with the label of a bat-first player behind the plate. Narvaez’s defense was much improved in his first season with the Brewers, but his slugging percentage dropped close to .200 points in the first season in his move from Seattle. Narvaez has hit well in spring training, as had the returning Manny Pina, for a catcher group that hit below the Mendoza Line in 2020 (.191 batting average and an OPS of .642).

Nobody should be saying the players around Yelich are going to come out of nowhere to suddenly become All-Star level performers at the plate. But even progressing back closer to normal could be the edge the Brewers need in what should be a tight and competitive battle for the NL Central title with the similarly skilled St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Brandon Berg writes for the Chippewa Herald.

