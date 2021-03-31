Brandon Berg: Offense doesn't need to be special to help Milwaukee Brewers have special season

Bambi’s Bombers they are not.
But this year’s Milwaukee Brewers don’t have to resemble the core of sluggers that helped lead the team to the 1982 World Series to put the team in position for a strong season.
With what looks to be a strong cast of pitchers in the rotation and bullpen, the Brewers will be led by their arms as they take aim at their fourth consecutive playoff berth.
The most significant moves of the offseason for the team did come in the position player group with the signing of second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., two players known more for their defense than their bats but should provide average production on offense to go with high-level defense.
And while the thought of getting potentially average output on offense at spots on the diamond isn’t overexciting, it’s something the Brewers could’ve benefited from in 2020 when the team ranked in the bottom third of the league in many categories including on-base percentage plus slugging (24th at .704), batting average (26th at .223) and runs scored (26th at 247).
Christian Yelich went through his well-publicized struggles in the pandemic-shortened campaign where he hit just .205 with an OPS of .786 and 12 home runs in 58 games. But he wasn’t alone as others like Keston Hiura (.707 OPS), Avisail Garcia (.659 OPS) and Omar Narvaez (.562 OPS) struggled as well as the team often failed to score enough runs to support a pitching staff that was in the top half of the majors in strikeouts per nine innings (second at 10.7), walks per nine innings (10th at 3.3) and earned run average (12th at 4.16)
Simply getting back to being a more average offense would go a long way to supporting a pitching staff with an enviable amount of younger arms and a defense bolsters but those offseason additions.
Dan Szymborski’s ZIPS projection system at FanGraphs.com for example has Yelich predicted to hit .273 while slugging .523 with 32 home runs and 88 runs batted in this season. Projection systems can often be conservative in their estimates and while that would not quite stack up to Yelich’s eye-popping 2018 and 2019 campaigns (.326 average with 36 home runs in 2018, .329 average with 44 home runs with slugging percentages above .597 in each season) I think Brewers fans would be comfortable with that line in getting the superstar back on track.
Ditto for Hiura who ZIPS projects to hit .246 with a .460 slugging percentage and 28 home runs, nothing earth shattering but percentage wise would be in line with what the Brewers did in 2020, albeit with most of that heavy lifting coming from Jedd Gyorko after offseason signee Justin Smoak failed to find his footing with the team.
With the designated hitter being removed from the National League again for at least this season, Milwaukee’s outfield group of Yelich, Garcia, Bradley Jr. and the returning Lorenzo Cain figures to be made up of some combination of the three each day, even with prospect Tyrone Taylor and the out-of-minor-league-options Billy McKinney impressing at the plate in spring training.
The key pivot point for the Brewers offensively may come at third base where the team hit a putrid .200 with a team-low OPS of .574 in 2020. Old friend Travis Shaw returns to the club following a year away in Toronto and should grab the lion’s share of the playing time at the hot corner. Shaw had two productive seasons at the plate in 2017 and 2018 before his offense fell off a cliff in 2019. He rebounded somewhat with the Blue Jays in 2020 when he hit .239 while slugging .411 in 30 games to go with his always steady defense.
Some combination of Luis Urias, Orlando Arcia and Daniel Robertson should play the position otherwise, especially against left-handed pitching and it would take a staggering amount of futility for the Brewers to come close to the struggles they had offensively from their third basemen a season ago.
The same can be said at catcher where Narvaez never got going, coming to Milwaukee in a trade before last season with the label of a bat-first player behind the plate. Narvaez’s defense was much improved in his first season with the Brewers, but his slugging percentage dropped close to .200 points in the first season in his move from Seattle. Narvaez has hit well in spring training, as had the returning Manny Pina, for a catcher group that hit below the Mendoza Line in 2020 (.191 batting average and an OPS of .642).
Nobody should be saying the players around Yelich are going to come out of nowhere to suddenly become All-Star level performers at the plate. But even progressing back closer to normal could be the edge the Brewers need in what should be a tight and competitive battle for the NL Central title with the similarly skilled St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
Brandon Berg writes for the Chippewa Herald.